Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

114 Apartments for rent in Fuquay-Varina, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fuquay-Varina renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 21 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd
2100 Crockett Ridge Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2129 sqft
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Large Bonus Room-Fuquay Varina- Available July 1st! - Available July 1st, 2020! This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Buckhaven Subdivision in Fuquay Varina is in
Results within 1 mile of Fuquay-Varina
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Results within 5 miles of Fuquay-Varina
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Lenoxplace at Garner Station
1100 Lenoxplace Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1168 sqft
All units offer large closets, patios and balconies, along with in-unit washers and dryers. On-site amenities include a fitness center, garages, guest rooms, media room and pool. Situated near downtown just off Garner Station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
229 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
22 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
205 Texanna Way
205 Texanna Way, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2400 sqft
Beautiful single family home for Rent - Property Id: 276772 Beautiful single family home located in a very family oriented subdivision of Braxton Village.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
113 Fountain Ridge Place
113 Fountain Ridge Place, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
1st floor condo located in Savannah Square - Holly Springs - Adorable 1st floor condo recently updated with luxury hardwood plank floors through out! Beautiful covered veranda! Huge bedroom with double closet! Kitchen includes all appliances,

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Folsom Drive
100 Folsom Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2700 sqft
Home on corner lot w/hardwoods and loft. Fresh Paint Pressure washed. Minutes to shopping, dining, schools and new Athletic park! This home offers an open floor plan with hard wood floors.tile backsplash and corian counters.

1 of 14

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
8704 New River Circle
8704 New River Circle, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1514 sqft
Well maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home with a rocking chair front porch. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Spacious master suite with walk-in-closet, dual bath vanities, and wainscoting.

1 of 25

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
8300 Lawdraker Rd
8300 Lawdraker Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1322 sqft
8300 Lawdraker Rd Available 05/07/20 Wonderful Single-Family Brick Ranch!- 3 BD/2BTH. - Large family room with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen. Private backyard - 2 acres wooded lot .Minutes to Crossroad Shopping Center and Crowder Park.
Results within 10 miles of Fuquay-Varina
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1592 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cameron Village
20 Units Available
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,273
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Raleigh
45 Units Available
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,250
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,171
1054 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
101 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Raleigh
20 Units Available
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,209
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Raleigh
41 Units Available
Metropolitan
314 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,220
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1110 sqft
The Metropolitan is one of Raleigh's newest luxury apartment community in the Glenwood South neighborhood. Offering Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and lofts, The Metropolitan is unlike any apartment you've ever seen. It's ME.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Raleigh
13 Units Available
St. Marys Square
600 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,105
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1196 sqft
Special on-site features include saltwater pool, two-story gym and parking garage. Studio apartments and one-two bedroom units with quartz countertops and city views. Downtown location close to shopping, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wade
77 Units Available
Post Parkside at Wade
5443 Wade Park Blvd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,120
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1175 sqft
Post Parkside at Wade is a comfortable community that offers stainless steel, walk-in closets, refrigerators, granite counters, hardwood floors and a garbage disposal. The community features a media room and alarm system.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Raleigh
15 Units Available
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,065
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1221 sqft
Brand new, modern apartments near the Warehouse District. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets. Studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units available. Community has game room and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown Raleigh
28 Units Available
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Regency Place
6210 Saint Regis Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$972
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
936 sqft
Floor plans include one- to two-bedroom units with comfortable features, including a fireplace and carpeted bedrooms. Property amenities include a pool with access to Wi-Fi and dog park. Close to I-40 and Cary Towne Center.
City Guide for Fuquay-Varina, NC

This double-barrel-monikered town came from the 1963 merger of Fuquay, named for a French settler, and Varina, named for a Confederate soldier's wartime pen-pal and later sweetheart, so you know there's plenty of history here.

The town of Fuquay-Varina is located in Wake County, North Carolina. Fuquay-Varina, with a population just below 20,000, is only about a 30-minute drive south of the state capital, Raleigh. The area is rich in tobacco production and agriculture, although its proximity to Research Triangle Park (a major center for research and development) has led to increased housing development and growth. Prepare yourself for warm summers, with July averages around 90 degrees and comparatively temperate winters, with January highs around 50 degrees. All in all, Fuquay-Varina enjoys a moderate subtropical climate befitting its gentility. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fuquay-Varina, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fuquay-Varina renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

