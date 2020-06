Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

9453 Gooden Dr. - Cozy contemporary ranch home with lots of upgrades. Open floor plan. Great room with wood burning fireplace. Upgraded light fixtures in every room, stainless appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar. Large fenced in back yard. Laminate flooring and carpet. Single garage with opener. Must see to appreciate.



No Smoking

Pets with approval

Not section 8 eligible



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5326226)