7112 Ryan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 1 bath home in Loch Lomond Subdivision.It has hardwood floors in the main living areas and all bedrooms. Kitchen has eat in area and sliding glass door offering natural light and easy access to large fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining. Washer and dryer has been left there as a gift from the owner. Close to Fort Bragg and shopping! Pets are welcomed! Must be under 40 lbs and no restricted breeds allowed. $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet due upon signing the lease.