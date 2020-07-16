5727 Shenandoah Drive

Amenities

Cute 3 BD / 1.5 Bath ranch house in Shenandoah. This 1,208 sq. ft. home features a carport and storage shed, W / D hookups, dining room, living room, and a kitchen equipped a range and refrigerator. Freshly painted, updated light fixtures, new flooring, and new stove and dishwasher.



Schools: Brentwood Elementary, Lewis Chapel Middle, 71st High



Utilities: PWC, AQUA



Pets: No|Date available : July 14, 2020|Kitchen description : Oven / range, Refrigerator|Laundry description : Washer / dryer hookup|External features : Private yard / courtyard|Furnishing features : Unfurnished

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.