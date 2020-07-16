All apartments in Fayetteville
5727 Shenandoah Drive
5727 Shenandoah Drive

5727 Shenandoah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5727 Shenandoah Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Seventy-First

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
Cute 3 BD / 1.5 Bath ranch house in Shenandoah. This 1,208 sq. ft. home features a carport and storage shed, W / D hookups, dining room, living room, and a kitchen equipped a range and refrigerator. Freshly painted, updated light fixtures, new flooring, and new stove and dishwasher.

Schools: Brentwood Elementary, Lewis Chapel Middle, 71st High

Utilities: PWC, AQUA

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5727 Shenandoah Drive have any available units?
5727 Shenandoah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5727 Shenandoah Drive have?
Some of 5727 Shenandoah Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5727 Shenandoah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5727 Shenandoah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5727 Shenandoah Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5727 Shenandoah Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5727 Shenandoah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5727 Shenandoah Drive offers parking.
Does 5727 Shenandoah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5727 Shenandoah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5727 Shenandoah Drive have a pool?
No, 5727 Shenandoah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5727 Shenandoah Drive have accessible units?
No, 5727 Shenandoah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5727 Shenandoah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5727 Shenandoah Drive has units with dishwashers.
