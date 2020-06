Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

This Beautiful 3 bed/ 2.5 bath property is an absolute must see! The open floor plan downstairs is great for entertaining. The upstairs loft allows for a second living room space. With the large fenced backyard, it is the perfect home for you. Call us at 919-454-0452 to schedule a private showing!