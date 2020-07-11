Amenities

311 Fairfield Rd. - Coming Soon (Early August)(Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Early August)

3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Vanstory/Murray Hills neighborhood. Home includes range, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, privacy fence and large back yard. Great deal in the highly desired neighborhood. Very close to Vanstory elementary and the Fayetteville Academy.



**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**



