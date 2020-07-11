All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

311 Fairfield Rd.

311 Fairfield Road · (984) 369-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 Fairfield Road, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 311 Fairfield Rd. · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
311 Fairfield Rd. - Coming Soon (Early August)(Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Early August)
3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Vanstory/Murray Hills neighborhood. Home includes range, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, privacy fence and large back yard. Great deal in the highly desired neighborhood. Very close to Vanstory elementary and the Fayetteville Academy.

**Anticipated availability is subject to change based on current occupant and any necessary items required to make the home move-in ready. Photos may not reflect current condition.**

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**

(RLNE5936061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Fairfield Rd. have any available units?
311 Fairfield Rd. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Fairfield Rd. have?
Some of 311 Fairfield Rd.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Fairfield Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
311 Fairfield Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Fairfield Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Fairfield Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 311 Fairfield Rd. offer parking?
No, 311 Fairfield Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 311 Fairfield Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Fairfield Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Fairfield Rd. have a pool?
No, 311 Fairfield Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 311 Fairfield Rd. have accessible units?
No, 311 Fairfield Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Fairfield Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Fairfield Rd. has units with dishwashers.
