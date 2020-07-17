All apartments in Fayetteville
2534 Vestal Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2534 Vestal Avenue

2534 Vestal Avenue · (910) 487-4400 ext. 162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2534 Vestal Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2534 Vestal Avenue · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1674 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
2534 Vestal Ave ~ Eccles Park - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Tri Level in North Fayetteville. The Home Feature a Living Room with a Picture Window, a Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook, Range, Dishwasher & Fridge, a Large Den, a Laundry Closet with Washer & Dryer Hookups and a Fenced Back Yard with a Patio. The Home Also Includes an Electric Forced Warm Air System for Heating & Central A/C, Carpet & Vinyl Flooring, Some Window Treatments, Storm Doors & Smoke Alarms.

Pets: Yes with a MINIMUM of $350 NON REFUNDABLE Pet Fee, PLUS $20 increase in rent. These amounts can be higher or the owner can decide not to allow pets depending on the size of the pet, the type of pet or more than one pet. This is up to the owner of the home.
Group Share: NEGOTIABLE
Section 8: No
HOA: No
Year Built: 1970

Electric: PWC
Water: PWC
Sewer: PWC

Grade School: Ferguson Easley
Middle School: Nick Jeralds
High School: EE Smith

***Deposit May Be Higher Depending on Application***
M: 070120
V: NP
MLS:
PM: Jacob (Cumberland)

(RLNE5902513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 Vestal Avenue have any available units?
2534 Vestal Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2534 Vestal Avenue have?
Some of 2534 Vestal Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 Vestal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2534 Vestal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 Vestal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2534 Vestal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2534 Vestal Avenue offer parking?
No, 2534 Vestal Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2534 Vestal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2534 Vestal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 Vestal Avenue have a pool?
No, 2534 Vestal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2534 Vestal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2534 Vestal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 Vestal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2534 Vestal Avenue has units with dishwashers.
