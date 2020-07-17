2534 Vestal Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

2534 Vestal Ave ~ Eccles Park - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Tri Level in North Fayetteville. The Home Feature a Living Room with a Picture Window, a Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook, Range, Dishwasher & Fridge, a Large Den, a Laundry Closet with Washer & Dryer Hookups and a Fenced Back Yard with a Patio. The Home Also Includes an Electric Forced Warm Air System for Heating & Central A/C, Carpet & Vinyl Flooring, Some Window Treatments, Storm Doors & Smoke Alarms.



Pets: Yes with a MINIMUM of $350 NON REFUNDABLE Pet Fee, PLUS $20 increase in rent. These amounts can be higher or the owner can decide not to allow pets depending on the size of the pet, the type of pet or more than one pet. This is up to the owner of the home.

Group Share: NEGOTIABLE

Section 8: No

HOA: No

Year Built: 1970



Electric: PWC

Water: PWC

Sewer: PWC



Grade School: Ferguson Easley

Middle School: Nick Jeralds

High School: EE Smith



***Deposit May Be Higher Depending on Application***

