2416 Amigo Drive Available 08/01/20 2416 Amigo Dr - 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath with bonus room - Beautiful home located in Haymount across from Highland Country Club. Conveniently located near shopping, hospital and Ft. Bragg. This home features a unique open floor plan. Entry foyer opens to great room with cathedral ceilings, beautiful archways, hardwood floors and gas log fireplace. Kitchen and dining combo with breakfast bar, dry bar, granite counter tops, SS appliances (gas stove), hardwood floors and an exit to the back patio. Master bedroom, master bath, half bath and laundry area all downstairs-hardwood flooring in master; ceramic tile in other areas. Master bath has his/her vanities, separate walk-in shower, large garden tub and plenty of cabinet/storage space. Upstairs features a loft area, hall bath, two bedrooms and a bonus room. Upstairs is all carpet (except hall bath). Back covered patio that steps down into open brick patio area. Downstairs and patio fully wired and ready for your wireless speaker system.



NO CATS

NO ROOMMATES

NO SECTION 8

NO SMOKING



No Cats Allowed



