Fayetteville, NC
2416 Amigo Drive
2416 Amigo Drive

2416 Amigo Drive · (910) 868-2020 ext. 110
Location

2416 Amigo Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28305
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2416 Amigo Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2470 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
2416 Amigo Drive Available 08/01/20 2416 Amigo Dr - 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath with bonus room - Beautiful home located in Haymount across from Highland Country Club. Conveniently located near shopping, hospital and Ft. Bragg. This home features a unique open floor plan. Entry foyer opens to great room with cathedral ceilings, beautiful archways, hardwood floors and gas log fireplace. Kitchen and dining combo with breakfast bar, dry bar, granite counter tops, SS appliances (gas stove), hardwood floors and an exit to the back patio. Master bedroom, master bath, half bath and laundry area all downstairs-hardwood flooring in master; ceramic tile in other areas. Master bath has his/her vanities, separate walk-in shower, large garden tub and plenty of cabinet/storage space. Upstairs features a loft area, hall bath, two bedrooms and a bonus room. Upstairs is all carpet (except hall bath). Back covered patio that steps down into open brick patio area. Downstairs and patio fully wired and ready for your wireless speaker system.

NO CATS
NO ROOMMATES
NO SECTION 8
NO SMOKING

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3233081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Amigo Drive have any available units?
2416 Amigo Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2416 Amigo Drive have?
Some of 2416 Amigo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 Amigo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Amigo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Amigo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2416 Amigo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 2416 Amigo Drive offer parking?
No, 2416 Amigo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2416 Amigo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Amigo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Amigo Drive have a pool?
No, 2416 Amigo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Amigo Drive have accessible units?
No, 2416 Amigo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Amigo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2416 Amigo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
