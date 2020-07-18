Amenities
2105 Ashton Road ~ Ashton Forest South - Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Centrally Located Home. The Home Features a Covered Front Porch, a Living Room, a Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook, Tile Back Splash, a Pantry, Range, Dishwasher, Fridge & Microwave and a Back Yard with a Patio. The Home Also Includes a Heat Pump for Heating & Central A/C, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Some Window Treatments, Walk In Closets, Washer & Dryer Hookups, Smoke Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Detectors, Ceiling Fans and a Single Car Garage.
***New Interior Paint with a Signed Lease***
Pets: No
Group Share: No
Section 8: No
HOA: No
Year Built: 2007
Electric: PWC
Water: PWC
Sewer: PWC
Grade School: Sherwood Park
Middle School: Douglas Byrd
High School: Douglas Byrd
***Deposit May Be Higher Depending on Application***
