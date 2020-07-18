Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2105 Ashton Road ~ Ashton Forest South - Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Centrally Located Home. The Home Features a Covered Front Porch, a Living Room, a Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook, Tile Back Splash, a Pantry, Range, Dishwasher, Fridge & Microwave and a Back Yard with a Patio. The Home Also Includes a Heat Pump for Heating & Central A/C, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Some Window Treatments, Walk In Closets, Washer & Dryer Hookups, Smoke Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Detectors, Ceiling Fans and a Single Car Garage.



***New Interior Paint with a Signed Lease***



Pets: No

Group Share: No

Section 8: No

HOA: No

Year Built: 2007



Electric: PWC

Water: PWC

Sewer: PWC



Grade School: Sherwood Park

Middle School: Douglas Byrd

High School: Douglas Byrd



***Deposit May Be Higher Depending on Application***

M: 062920

V:NP

MLS:

PM: Meredith (Cumberland)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5895426)