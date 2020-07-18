All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 2105 Ashton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
2105 Ashton Road
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

2105 Ashton Road

2105 Ashton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Douglas Byrd
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2105 Ashton Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Douglas Byrd

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2105 Ashton Road ~ Ashton Forest South - Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Centrally Located Home. The Home Features a Covered Front Porch, a Living Room, a Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook, Tile Back Splash, a Pantry, Range, Dishwasher, Fridge & Microwave and a Back Yard with a Patio. The Home Also Includes a Heat Pump for Heating & Central A/C, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Some Window Treatments, Walk In Closets, Washer & Dryer Hookups, Smoke Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Detectors, Ceiling Fans and a Single Car Garage.

***New Interior Paint with a Signed Lease***

Pets: No
Group Share: No
Section 8: No
HOA: No
Year Built: 2007

Electric: PWC
Water: PWC
Sewer: PWC

Grade School: Sherwood Park
Middle School: Douglas Byrd
High School: Douglas Byrd

***Deposit May Be Higher Depending on Application***
M: 062920
V:NP
MLS:
PM: Meredith (Cumberland)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5895426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Ashton Road have any available units?
2105 Ashton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, NC.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Ashton Road have?
Some of 2105 Ashton Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Ashton Road currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Ashton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Ashton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Ashton Road is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Ashton Road offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Ashton Road offers parking.
Does 2105 Ashton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Ashton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Ashton Road have a pool?
No, 2105 Ashton Road does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Ashton Road have accessible units?
No, 2105 Ashton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Ashton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Ashton Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28311
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Buckhead
4428 Kinkead Court
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue
Fayetteville, NC 28304
McArthur Landing
2500 Mcarthur Landing Cir
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Cottages on Elm
1000 Elm St
Fayetteville, NC 28303

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCCarthage, NCRockfish, NCPinehurst, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill