Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Quaint updated home located in a cul-de-sac. Laminate flooring in common areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Updated light fixtures throughout. Formal dining item in addition to an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. 2 car garage with cabinets and work bench. Spacious privacy fenced in back yard. Dogs and cats no weight limit. TEXT HPM1303 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.



This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters

insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/