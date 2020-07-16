137 Person Street Unit 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

137-101 Person St. (No Pets) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate



Downtown luxury apartment in the heart of Haymount!

Video surveillance at front door that allows you to unlock the door from upstairs. Close to shops, restuarants, and history of downtown Fayetteville. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, large window overlooking Person St.



As an added convenience, a reserved parking spot is just down the street within walking distance from the apartment!



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**



No Pets Allowed



