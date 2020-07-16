All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

137 Person Street Unit 101

137 Person Street · (984) 369-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

137 Person Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Downtown Fayetteville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 137 Person Street Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
137-101 Person St. (No Pets) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

Downtown luxury apartment in the heart of Haymount!
Video surveillance at front door that allows you to unlock the door from upstairs. Close to shops, restuarants, and history of downtown Fayetteville. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, large window overlooking Person St.

As an added convenience, a reserved parking spot is just down the street within walking distance from the apartment!

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1862997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Person Street Unit 101 have any available units?
137 Person Street Unit 101 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 137 Person Street Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
137 Person Street Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Person Street Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 137 Person Street Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 137 Person Street Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 137 Person Street Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 137 Person Street Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Person Street Unit 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Person Street Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 137 Person Street Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 137 Person Street Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 137 Person Street Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Person Street Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Person Street Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Person Street Unit 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Person Street Unit 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
