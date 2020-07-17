All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

1202 Brickyard Drive

1202 Brickyard Drive · (910) 867-0551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1202 Brickyard Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28306
Douglas Byrd

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,370

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, contemporary 3 bdrm 2.5 bth house. Open floor plan with Great Room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Mstr bdrm with trey ceilings and mstr bth. Garden tub, separate shower and double vanity with walk in closet. Open loft area at top of stairs on 2nd level. Washer and dryer included. Fully fenced rear yard with deck. Short commute to the base and shopping. Pet friendly. TEXT HPM1333 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.

This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters
insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Brickyard Drive have any available units?
1202 Brickyard Drive has a unit available for $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Brickyard Drive have?
Some of 1202 Brickyard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Brickyard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Brickyard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Brickyard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Brickyard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Brickyard Drive offer parking?
No, 1202 Brickyard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Brickyard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 Brickyard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Brickyard Drive have a pool?
No, 1202 Brickyard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Brickyard Drive have accessible units?
No, 1202 Brickyard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Brickyard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 Brickyard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
