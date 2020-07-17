1202 Brickyard Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, contemporary 3 bdrm 2.5 bth house. Open floor plan with Great Room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Mstr bdrm with trey ceilings and mstr bth. Garden tub, separate shower and double vanity with walk in closet. Open loft area at top of stairs on 2nd level. Washer and dryer included. Fully fenced rear yard with deck. Short commute to the base and shopping. Pet friendly. TEXT HPM1333 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.



This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters

insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/