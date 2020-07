Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table lobby sauna yoga accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments concierge conference room e-payments hot tub internet access key fob access media room online portal smoke-free community

Durham's got it going on. From baseball to great cuisine to shopping to our favorite farmers market, we are never bored here in Durham. Trinity Commons Apartments boasts one of the best locations in the Triangle Area. We are directly across from Duke Hospital on Erwin Road. Living here, you can walk directly to the Duke University campus, Hock Plaza or adjacent retail and restaurants at Lakeview. You'll be close to I-40, I-85 and NC-147 with convenient access to anywhere in the Triangle. Durham has so much to offer from the beautiful Sarah P. Duke Gardens to fun Brightleaf Square and American Tobacco district to funky 9th Street. As a resident of this vibrant apartment community, you will enjoy a state-of-the-art clubhouse complete with fitness center, a game room with billiards table, access to a private poker room, a catering kitchen with a full coffee bar, and much more. The luxury extends into the spacious apartment homes as well. From gourmet kitchen spaces to large windows ...