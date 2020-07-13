All apartments in Durham
Durham, NC
The Heights LaSalle
The Heights LaSalle

500 S Lasalle St · (434) 207-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 S Lasalle St, Durham, NC 27705

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4237 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,128

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Unit 4403 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,193

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Unit 3109 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,212

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3118 · Avail. now

$1,770

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Unit 4307 · Avail. now

$1,771

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 1104 · Avail. now

$1,813

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Heights LaSalle.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
in unit laundry
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
conference room
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
valet service
It’s the perfect convergence of luxury, lifestyle and location. The Heights at LaSalle is Durham’s best and newest adventure in living close and living connected to every aspect of your life. Work and play options surround your prestigious apartment home. Miniscule minutes from your front door is the Duke University, Warehouse District, the premier shopping, dining and entertainment venue in Downtown Durham. Performing Arts venues, the world-famous Durham Bulls baseball team and other attractions abound. Twenty minutes tops puts the world at your feet at the RDU International Airport. And even closer is the world class Duke Medical Center. Plus a lot more, of course. The Heights at LaSalle was created with you in mind . . . the discerning individual with a passion for what they do and a fervor for where they live. Studio, One and Two-bedroom homes invite and inspire.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300, $150 for additional pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. Max Weight: 75

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Heights LaSalle have any available units?
The Heights LaSalle has 22 units available starting at $1,128 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Heights LaSalle have?
Some of The Heights LaSalle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Heights LaSalle currently offering any rent specials?
The Heights LaSalle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Heights LaSalle pet-friendly?
Yes, The Heights LaSalle is pet friendly.
Does The Heights LaSalle offer parking?
Yes, The Heights LaSalle offers parking.
Does The Heights LaSalle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Heights LaSalle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Heights LaSalle have a pool?
Yes, The Heights LaSalle has a pool.
Does The Heights LaSalle have accessible units?
No, The Heights LaSalle does not have accessible units.
Does The Heights LaSalle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Heights LaSalle has units with dishwashers.
Does The Heights LaSalle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Heights LaSalle has units with air conditioning.
