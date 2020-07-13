The Heights LaSalle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning in unit laundry carpet granite counters oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar elevator fire pit gym pool bbq/grill trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage conference room guest suite hot tub internet access valet service

It’s the perfect convergence of luxury, lifestyle and location. The Heights at LaSalle is Durham’s best and newest adventure in living close and living connected to every aspect of your life. Work and play options surround your prestigious apartment home. Miniscule minutes from your front door is the Duke University, Warehouse District, the premier shopping, dining and entertainment venue in Downtown Durham. Performing Arts venues, the world-famous Durham Bulls baseball team and other attractions abound. Twenty minutes tops puts the world at your feet at the RDU International Airport. And even closer is the world class Duke Medical Center. Plus a lot more, of course. The Heights at LaSalle was created with you in mind . . . the discerning individual with a passion for what they do and a fervor for where they live. Studio, One and Two-bedroom homes invite and inspire.