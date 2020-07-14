Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed parking coffee bar internet cafe lobby online portal

Welcome Home to Mission Triangle Point where you’ll experience life at the heart of Durham’s Research Triangle Park neighborhood – RDU International Airport, Brier Creek, and Streets at Southpoint. From the most delectable foodie havens and organic markets to neighborhood gatherings, and unique experiences, Mission Triangle Point is perfectly placed in the center of it all.



Designed with you in mind, Mission Triangle Point features 1, 2 and 3 bedroom spacious floorplans with a brilliant take on timeless and modern charm. With clean and uninterrupted layouts, this open concept living offers modern, well equipped kitchens, spacious walk in closets, and your own private patio. You’re only steps away from your next adventure at the community Bark Park, Swimming Pool, Newly Renovated Sports Court, or 24-Hour Fitness Center. Grind, brew and enjoy a cup of fresh coffee while relaxing in a sleek, creative environment steps away from your perfect home.