Amenities
Welcome Home to Mission Triangle Point where you’ll experience life at the heart of Durham’s Research Triangle Park neighborhood – RDU International Airport, Brier Creek, and Streets at Southpoint. From the most delectable foodie havens and organic markets to neighborhood gatherings, and unique experiences, Mission Triangle Point is perfectly placed in the center of it all.
Designed with you in mind, Mission Triangle Point features 1, 2 and 3 bedroom spacious floorplans with a brilliant take on timeless and modern charm. With clean and uninterrupted layouts, this open concept living offers modern, well equipped kitchens, spacious walk in closets, and your own private patio. You’re only steps away from your next adventure at the community Bark Park, Swimming Pool, Newly Renovated Sports Court, or 24-Hour Fitness Center. Grind, brew and enjoy a cup of fresh coffee while relaxing in a sleek, creative environment steps away from your perfect home.