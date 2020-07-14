All apartments in Durham
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

Mission Triangle Point

600 Discovery Way · (919) 348-2686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Discovery Way, Durham, NC 27703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1623 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 1625 · Avail. Sep 1

$952

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 0524 · Avail. Sep 12

$952

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1622 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,071

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 1418 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,086

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 0418 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,086

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1412 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mission Triangle Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
parking
coffee bar
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Welcome Home to Mission Triangle Point where you’ll experience life at the heart of Durham’s Research Triangle Park neighborhood – RDU International Airport, Brier Creek, and Streets at Southpoint. From the most delectable foodie havens and organic markets to neighborhood gatherings, and unique experiences, Mission Triangle Point is perfectly placed in the center of it all.

Designed with you in mind, Mission Triangle Point features 1, 2 and 3 bedroom spacious floorplans with a brilliant take on timeless and modern charm. With clean and uninterrupted layouts, this open concept living offers modern, well equipped kitchens, spacious walk in closets, and your own private patio. You’re only steps away from your next adventure at the community Bark Park, Swimming Pool, Newly Renovated Sports Court, or 24-Hour Fitness Center. Grind, brew and enjoy a cup of fresh coffee while relaxing in a sleek, creative environment steps away from your perfect home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $175
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 one time fee non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mission Triangle Point have any available units?
Mission Triangle Point has 16 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mission Triangle Point have?
Some of Mission Triangle Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mission Triangle Point currently offering any rent specials?
Mission Triangle Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mission Triangle Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Mission Triangle Point is pet friendly.
Does Mission Triangle Point offer parking?
Yes, Mission Triangle Point offers parking.
Does Mission Triangle Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mission Triangle Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mission Triangle Point have a pool?
Yes, Mission Triangle Point has a pool.
Does Mission Triangle Point have accessible units?
No, Mission Triangle Point does not have accessible units.
Does Mission Triangle Point have units with dishwashers?
No, Mission Triangle Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Mission Triangle Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mission Triangle Point has units with air conditioning.
