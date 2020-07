Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly concierge

Located in the center of South Durham, Lenox at Patterson Place offers luxury living within a few miles of the area’s most popular shopping and dining.



Well-known restaurants, such as Outback Steakhouse, Carolina Ale House, Carrabbas, Panera and Chipoltle are just a short drive from the pet-friendly community. Upscale shopping at Patterson Place Shopping Center and New Hope Commons are within walking distance of Lenox. After a short drive, great hiking and walking trails can be found at Third Fork Creek, Pritchard Park, and Ephesus Park.



With a large selection of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, each unit features gourmet kitchens which include breakfast rooms or breakfast bars, private patios and balconies, spacious walk-in closets, open concept living areas and spectacular views of the surrounding area.



Luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with grilling stations, lighted tennis courts, modern clubhouse and business center with free Wi-Fi, 24-hour fitness