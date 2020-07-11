242 Luxury Apartments for rent in Apex, NC

AL
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
30 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$906
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,206
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,057
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
24 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
113 Windy Creek Lane
113 Windy Creek Lane, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1750 sqft
2-Story Charleston Style home w/large covered porch & SOLAR SYSTEM in much sought after Apex close to shopping, restaurants, HYW 64/55 & I-540. 3 BR, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
1119 Bungalow Park Drive
1119 Bungalow Park Drive, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Park like setting for this 2 bedroom bungalow style town home in Scott's Mill. Openfloor plan with large open kitchen space. Black appliances all convey and beautifulgranite with 42 in cabinets. Large living space with gas fire place.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
708 Edgewater Ridge Court
708 Edgewater Ridge Court, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2572 sqft
708 Edgewater Ridge Court Available 09/05/20 708 Edgewater Ridge Ct., Apex - Bev Roberts Rentals and Property Management - Backs to Laura Duncan Park! Home opens to curved staircase, open living rm/kitchen/dining.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1108 Bungalow Park Drive
1108 Bungalow Park Drive, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1108 Bungalow Park Drive Available 08/04/20 Beautiful 2 BD/2.5BA Townhome in popular Scotts Mill community in Apex! - Beautiful 2 BD/2.5BA Townhome in popular Scotts Mill community in Apex! Great open layout with lots of natural light.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1466 Salem Creek Unit 4
1466 Salem Creek Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy Living – Near Downtown Apex, NC - This 3 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half-bath, end-unit town home features three unique levels.

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
550 Village Loop Dr
550 Village Loop Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1745 sqft
Wonderful townhome located in Apex. 3 bedrooms with one on 1st floor and other two on third floor. Large rooms, hardwoods,granite counter tops in kitchen, large deck and a one car garage. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
119 Shelter Haven Drive
119 Shelter Haven Drive, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Inviting 2Br 2Ba TH within Walking Distance of Downtown Apex! Avail Now! - Available Now! Come quick! Open first level offers living/dining combo, kitchen has plenty of cabinets and ample counter space. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
617 Brickstone Drive
617 Brickstone Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2238 sqft
617 Brickstone Drive Available 08/01/20 617 Brickstone Dr., Apex - Bev Roberts Rentals and Property Management - Come view this 3 bedroom with bonus home. This open floor plan featrues a seperate dining area. Spacious kitchen with maple cab.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
803 Myrtle Grove Ln
803 Myrtle Grove Lane, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1855 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home Located in The Groves in Apex! - Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020! This Gorgeous Town home has a nice open floor plan with lots of natural light.

1 of 36

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1007 Scotts Ridge Trl
1007 Scotts Ridge Trail, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2263 sqft
This stellar home is nestled in desirable Scotts Mill and is ready for immediate occupancy. Once inside, it's welcoming, open layout instantly conveys a feeling of 'home' that is not easily replicated.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Apex
2220 Red Knot Lane
2220 Red Knot Ln, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1914 sqft
4 bed, 3.5 bath, 1914 sqft, $1,750. Available September 1st. A beautiful new construction end unit townhome built in 2019 in Apex’s, Peak 502 Neighborhood. Close to RTP and I-540, minutes from everywhere! Three stories, 1914 sq.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1470 Salem Creek Dr
1470 Salem Creek Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2108 sqft
This gorgeous 3BR/2 Full Bath/2 (Half) Bath townhome has a large bonus and oversized garage! It also features an open floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen that opens to the spacious Dining Area.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
134 Forthview Way
134 Forthview Way, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1525 sqft
134 Forthview Way Available 08/01/20 Like new townhouse in Apex, near downtown! - 3BR, 2.5BA two-story townhouse near downtown Apex in Bradley Terrace. Eat-in kitchen with updated stainless appliances including dishwasher.

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Apex
2254 Red Knot Lane
2254 Red Knot Ln, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2200 sqft
Brand NEW 4BR home /Guest BR & Full bth on main floor, near BeaverCreek shpgCenter in Apex! Be the 1st to move into this 4BR,3.5 bath upgrd t/home! Largekitchen w/ 42" cabinets, S/S appliances, granite c/tops.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1817 Misty Hollow Lane
1817 Misty Hollow Lane, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2421 sqft
Come home to the popular Waterford Green Sub. Great 4 bedroom home plus bonus. Hardwoods in Foyer/dining/living/kit/breakfast rm. All white kitchen with island & pantry. Vaulted master w/WIC. Beautiful pool & tennis community. Fenced yard, .

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1026 Waymaker Court
1026 Waymaker Court, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2428 sqft
Walk to the Beaver Creek shopping center for shopping, movie,dining. Luxury 3 story TH. Ground level has attached 2 car garage & huge bonus room w/ full bath. Spacious main level is open concept & has hardwoods throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1721 Lea Island Cove
1721 Lea Island Cove, Apex, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3483 sqft
Great Single Family House w/ 5 BR+4 BA+ Bonus+Office & 2-Car Garage in Bella Casa /Apex. Open concept floor plan with 1st floor Bedroom w/ full bath, Gourmet kitchen features Gas stove, Granite counter tops, tile back splash & SS appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1883 Blue Jay Point
1883 Blue Jay Point, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2518 sqft
Beautiful townhome w/ open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, granite island, canopy hood & SS gas appliances. Coffered ceiling & stone fireplace in family room. Owner’s suite w/ tray ceilings, screened porch, 2 WIC, & 5’ frameless shower w/ seat.
Rent Report
Apex

July 2020 Apex Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apex Rent Report. Apex rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apex rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Apex rents declined significantly over the past month

Apex rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Apex stand at $1,152 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,341 for a two-bedroom. Apex's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Apex over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Apex rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Apex, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Apex is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Apex's median two-bedroom rent of $1,341 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Apex fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apex than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Apex.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

