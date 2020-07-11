Apartment List
NC
/
carrboro
/
apartments with move in specials
12 Apartments for rent in Carrboro, NC with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
$
14 Units Available
Shelton Station
430 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,496
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1150 sqft
Shelton Station is Downtown Carrboro's first and only modern loft-style residential community. Offering brand-new, upscale studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Hungry for some good eats? Cruise on over to Venable, ACME or Tandem.
Results within 5 miles of Carrboro
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
44 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
11 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$949
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
928 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
35 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
74 Units Available
Trilogy Chapel Hill
1000 Novus Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1175 sqft
Designed with state-of-the-art spaced to enhance your every move, Trilogy Chapel Hill thrives along every edge of life.
Results within 10 miles of Carrboro
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
41 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$973
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1120 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Woodcroft
Park Ridge Estates
810 Park Ridge Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$984
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1030 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
72 Units Available
Solis at Patterson Place
3705 Southwest Durham Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,121
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1285 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
180 Units Available
University Hill
3806 University Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,310
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
Welcome to a refreshing new take on apartment living. University Hill is the first of its kind to make apartment living an art with unprecedented technologies, luxurious amenities and an unrivaled atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1111 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1509 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.
City Guide for Carrboro, NC

"So Carrboro woman, won't you walk with me? There's someplace I have to go and I don't want to go alone. And if what you want ain't where I'll be; then my love, I'll understand. You ain't my woman and woman - I am not your man." (- Eric Bachmann, "Carrboro Woman.")

Carrboro, North Carolina, began as a stop on the railroad for persons going to the University of North Carolina. It has grown in population and reputation and is now referred to as the "Paris of the Piedmont" and the "Seattle of the South." While either of these comparisons might be a bit bold, you can find a great coffee and a decent croissant. Truthfully, it's a progressive enclave that's just down the road from Mayberry, but with both feet planted in the future. Rental properties in Carrboro are envied for the nice living environment, but with so many choices, there are nice places available.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Carrboro, NC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Carrboro apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Carrboro apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

