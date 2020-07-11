12 Apartments for rent in Carrboro, NC with move-in specials
"So Carrboro woman, won't you walk with me? There's someplace I have to go and I don't want to go alone. And if what you want ain't where I'll be; then my love, I'll understand. You ain't my woman and woman - I am not your man." (- Eric Bachmann, "Carrboro Woman.")
Carrboro, North Carolina, began as a stop on the railroad for persons going to the University of North Carolina. It has grown in population and reputation and is now referred to as the "Paris of the Piedmont" and the "Seattle of the South." While either of these comparisons might be a bit bold, you can find a great coffee and a decent croissant. Truthfully, it's a progressive enclave that's just down the road from Mayberry, but with both feet planted in the future. Rental properties in Carrboro are envied for the nice living environment, but with so many choices, there are nice places available. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Carrboro apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Carrboro apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.