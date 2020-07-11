25 Apartments for rent in Chapel Hill, NC with move-in specials
1 of 10
1 of 62
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 28
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 33
1 of 13
1 of 57
1 of 35
1 of 6
1 of 30
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 5
1 of 116
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 27
Chapel Hill is a proud part of the Research Triangle—an area so named because of its abundance of universities. Yes, Chapel Hill is a college town--par excellence--that comes with all the trappings of campus living, including loud parties and a transient population. However, the campus has imbued the area with a strong, diverse and liberal atmosphere that makes Chapel Hill living quite pleasant, and helps to explain why students don’t seem to want to graduate around here… See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chapel Hill apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Chapel Hill apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.