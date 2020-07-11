Apartment List
40 Apartments for rent in Morrisville, NC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Morrisville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Broadstone Trailside
5860 McCrimmon Pkwy, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,290
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1669 sqft
Where does the trail lead? It leads to your Morrisville life of inspiring styles, liberated spaces, and tranquil reprieves.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Century Park Place
4531 Langdon Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,142
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1522 sqft
Nestled between Northern Wake Expressway and Dan K Moore Freeway, this conveniently located property has a yoga studio, garage parking, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,164
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, with a putting green, fire pits and pool. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. In Park West Village within walking distance of shopping center and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Morrisville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Preston
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1365 sqft
This pet-friendly property has a dog park, picnic areas, a swimming pool and resident lounge. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Located near Preston Corners Shopping Center.
Results within 5 miles of Morrisville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$888
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$906
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,206
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
Falls Pointe at the Park
100 Cascade Falls Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Research Triangle Park in Durham. Many interior features, including crown molding, lighted ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer connections, and electric kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
Chancery Village
25510 Burbage Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1334 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a pool, business center and clubhouse for residents. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and granite countertops. Near Highway 547.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
East Mordecai
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,074
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1342 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live adventurously at The Dakota, the newest luxury apartments coming to Raleigh, NC.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
15 Units Available
The Heights at Meridian
2543 Meridian Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1430 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. You are home at last with Heights at Meridian Apartments, a Cottonwood Residential community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Hudson Cary Weston
1000 Terrastone Place, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1362 sqft
Beautiful one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with full kitchens, private patio/balcony and full size W/D in home. Giant fitness center, lighted tennis courts, car wash and seven miles of nature trails!
Verified

1 of 116

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
63 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
184 Units Available
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1506 sqft
Located in the heart of Research Triangle Park, Hawthorne at Parkside features BRAND NEW, luxury apartment homes situated mere minutes from Triangle hot spots including - Parkside Town Commons, Park West Village, RDU International Airport, and
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 2 at 06:49pm
$
14 Units Available
Houndswood Village
102 Spaniel Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,592
2363 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Results within 10 miles of Morrisville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Creekside at Crabtree
4700 Riverwood Cir, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$999
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1327 sqft
Located close to Raleigh's green belt of parks and trails and Crabtree Valley Mall. Apartments feature 10-foot ceilings, huge patio/balcony and full-size washers and dryers. Resort-style pool, relaxing courtyard and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
The Tribute
1300 Tribute Center Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$910
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1136 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units just minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with quick access to I-440. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a yoga studio and bike storage. Recently revamped homes with fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Retreat at RTP
1533 Ellis Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1175 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Electric thermostats in each unit. Conveniently located near NC-147. Tenants enjoy access to community pool and volleyball court. Short term leases offered.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
57 Units Available
Sojourn Glenwood Place
3710 Exchange Glenwood Pl Ste 1000, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,143
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1251 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature plenty of space, extra storage, private patios/balconies and modern fixtures. Community offers maintenance and well-maintained grounds. Close to shops, dining and other conveniences.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
9 Units Available
The Lofts at Strickland Glen
12203 Strickland Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1480 sqft
Hawthorne Glen at Strickland offers luxury apartments in a variety of floor plans. Amenities include ceiling fans, dishwashers, fireplaces and granite counters. Many units also have walk-in closets and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
35 Units Available
Andover at Crabtree
6200 Riese Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,006
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
968 sqft
**We're now offering self-guided tours and live video tours! As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, our management office will remain open to serve our residents and future residents, but we are temporarily ceasing all in-person meetings.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
60 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,237
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1268 sqft
The pulse of Durham gets a new beat with Van Alen; a 12-story living experience designed to bring the ultimate lifestyle to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes
3950 Fairsted Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers luxury amenities, such as a massage parlor, gym, pool, concierge and putting green. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Property is just steps away from Crabtree Valley Mall.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,249
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
Solis Brightleaf, located in the heart of Downtown Durham’s vibrant Brightleaf Square, perfectly combines Durham’s authenticity and progress.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
18 Units Available
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bbq/grill, business center. Pet friendly. Minutes from Duke University, Research Triangle Park, RDU International. Local shopping, dining, entertainment.
City Guide for Morrisville, NC

There's a lot of big tech companies in Morrisville, like IBM, AT&amp;T, Time Warner, etc. Watch out, San Francisco!

Morrisville calls itself "the heart of the triangle," because it is located in the "Research Triangle" which is the region comprised of North Carolina State University, Duke University, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Morrisville is a small town with a country feel. However, it offers access to some of the most cosmopolitan and intellectual places in the south, which makes for a vibrant and exciting community. People consider Morrisville to be an idyllic town its neighborhoods are safe, its schools are fantastic, and its parks and outdoors are beautiful. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Morrisville, NC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Morrisville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Morrisville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

