40 Apartments for rent in Morrisville, NC with move-in specials
There's a lot of big tech companies in Morrisville, like IBM, AT&T, Time Warner, etc. Watch out, San Francisco!
Morrisville calls itself "the heart of the triangle," because it is located in the "Research Triangle" which is the region comprised of North Carolina State University, Duke University, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Morrisville is a small town with a country feel. However, it offers access to some of the most cosmopolitan and intellectual places in the south, which makes for a vibrant and exciting community. People consider Morrisville to be an idyllic town its neighborhoods are safe, its schools are fantastic, and its parks and outdoors are beautiful. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Morrisville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Morrisville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.