Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Wake Forest, NC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Wake Forest apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
19 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1525 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
17 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Wake Forest
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$793
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
965 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
5401 North
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Results within 10 miles of Wake Forest
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Creekside at Crabtree
4700 Riverwood Cir, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$999
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1327 sqft
Located close to Raleigh's green belt of parks and trails and Crabtree Valley Mall. Apartments feature 10-foot ceilings, huge patio/balcony and full-size washers and dryers. Resort-style pool, relaxing courtyard and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Lassiter at North Hills
4209 Lassiter Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,033
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1198 sqft
Close to downtown Raleigh. Apartments feature simulated wood floors, oversized bathtubs, and balconies with French doors. Property offers a game room, saltwater swimming pool, iMac media center and 24-hour fitness center. Private garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
57 Units Available
Sojourn Glenwood Place
3710 Exchange Glenwood Pl Ste 1000, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,143
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1251 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature plenty of space, extra storage, private patios/balconies and modern fixtures. Community offers maintenance and well-maintained grounds. Close to shops, dining and other conveniences.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
9 Units Available
The Lofts at Strickland Glen
12203 Strickland Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1480 sqft
Hawthorne Glen at Strickland offers luxury apartments in a variety of floor plans. Amenities include ceiling fans, dishwashers, fireplaces and granite counters. Many units also have walk-in closets and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes
3950 Fairsted Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers luxury amenities, such as a massage parlor, gym, pool, concierge and putting green. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Property is just steps away from Crabtree Valley Mall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
The Dartmouth
104 Dartmouth Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,070
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1050 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes in Midtown Raleigh, North Hills. Units include designer interior, Wi-Fi and Smart TV. Grounds amenities include Bike Share program, business center and specialty concierge services.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
45 Units Available
Park and Market
141 Park at North Hills St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,159
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1242 sqft
Great Midtown location close to Harris Teeter and over 130 shops and restaurants. Brand new studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
36 Units Available
Manor Six Forks
900 E Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1356 sqft
Luxury amenities like a putting green, in-home washers and dryers, and theater room elevate this modern apartment building in Raleigh's Six Forks neighborhood. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters, and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
4 Units Available
Shellbrook
910 Shellbrook Ct, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1129 sqft
Shellbrook apartment homes are varied and spacious. There are ceiling fans in each bedroom. Pet-friendly. Beautiful pond views and a scenic walking trail on the grounds.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
20 Units Available
Meridian at Sutton Square
700 Spring Falls Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1461 sqft
Luxury apartments in North Raleigh with hardwood floors, huge windows, and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, coffee bar, and game room. Within walking distance to restaurants and entertainment. Near Falls of Neuse Rd.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
12 Units Available
NorthCity 6
6350 Terra Verde Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1344 sqft
Located minutes away from North Hills Luxury Shopping Center and biking trails of Eastgate Park. Homes feature high ceilings, designer kitchens and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Anderson Flats
2841 Manorcrest Ct, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,089
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1140 sqft
Newly built apartments near downtown Raleigh and the Crabtree Creek Trail. Air conditioning, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Community features a saltwater swimming pool and fire pit. Community garden and coffee bar also on site.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Sterling Glenwood
3939 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$955
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1023 sqft
Located just south of I-440, these apartments offer easy access to dining and shopping at Crabtree Valley Mall. Units feature stainless steel appliances, balconies and plenty of closet space. Brand-new pool, gym and renovated clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
Mayfaire Apartments
7813 Mayfaire Crest Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,245
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located near Greystone Village Shopping. Conveniently located near I-440, I-540 and downtown Raleigh. Amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Located in a quiet neighborhood with mature landscaping.
City Guide for Wake Forest, NC

If you're looking for some advice on renting and living in Wake Forest, then you’ve found the perfect guide. We've got everything you need to know right here, so read on to get the tips and tricks you'll need on your hunt for the best property rentals in town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Wake Forest, NC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Wake Forest apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Wake Forest apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

