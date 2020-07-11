21 Apartments for rent in Apex, NC with move-in specials
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 24
1 of 116
1 of 11
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 6
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 32
1 of 39
1 of 38
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 13
"I like the way the people say they're always on your side, with a North Carolina smile / I like calling North Carolina home." (-- Sythe Cameron, "I Like Calling North Carolina Home")
With its historic streets, antique gift shops, and railway heritage, Apex, NC has its own treasure chest of artifacts from the past that history junkies will surely appreciate. With its rich history and progressive outlook, this town has a solid past and a bright future. If you want to get in on the upward trend of this vibrant place before it reaches its, er, apex, lets get you an apartment in this vibrant town! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Apex apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Apex apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.