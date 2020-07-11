Apartment List
/
NC
/
apex
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:44 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Apex, NC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Apex apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$906
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,206
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Results within 5 miles of Apex
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,164
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, with a putting green, fire pits and pool. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. In Park West Village within walking distance of shopping center and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
Lochmere
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Lochmere
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1327 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Preston
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1365 sqft
This pet-friendly property has a dog park, picnic areas, a swimming pool and resident lounge. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Located near Preston Corners Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$888
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 116

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
63 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
184 Units Available
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1506 sqft
Located in the heart of Research Triangle Park, Hawthorne at Parkside features BRAND NEW, luxury apartment homes situated mere minutes from Triangle hot spots including - Parkside Town Commons, Park West Village, RDU International Airport, and
Results within 10 miles of Apex
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
28 Units Available
Broadstone Trailside
5860 McCrimmon Pkwy, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,290
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1669 sqft
Where does the trail lead? It leads to your Morrisville life of inspiring styles, liberated spaces, and tranquil reprieves.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Hudson Cary Weston
1000 Terrastone Place, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1362 sqft
Beautiful one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with full kitchens, private patio/balcony and full size W/D in home. Giant fitness center, lighted tennis courts, car wash and seven miles of nature trails!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Falls Pointe at the Park
100 Cascade Falls Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Research Triangle Park in Durham. Many interior features, including crown molding, lighted ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer connections, and electric kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Chancery Village
25510 Burbage Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1334 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a pool, business center and clubhouse for residents. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and granite countertops. Near Highway 547.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
East Mordecai
Dakota
1201 Pine Haven Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,074
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1342 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live adventurously at The Dakota, the newest luxury apartments coming to Raleigh, NC.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Lake Johnson Mews
4233 Avent Ferry Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$952
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
15 Units Available
The Heights at Meridian
2543 Meridian Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1430 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. You are home at last with Heights at Meridian Apartments, a Cottonwood Residential community.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,297
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1356 sqft
Near Route 1728 and I-40. Recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, extra storage and walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Volleyball court, 24-hour gym, on-site dog park and playground.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
Lexington Farms
3409 Mill Tree Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! The lifestyle you are looking for, in the location you desire, is at Lexington Farms! Providing a wide selection of unique 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that feature loft spaces, spacious kitchens with stainless steel
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
18 Units Available
Century Park Place
4531 Langdon Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,142
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1522 sqft
Nestled between Northern Wake Expressway and Dan K Moore Freeway, this conveniently located property has a yoga studio, garage parking, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
1 Unit Available
Remington Place
1909 Eyrie Ct, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,044
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near I-40 with plenty of green space near Lake Johnson Park. Apartments have a fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, and a patio or balcony. Community pool, business center and 24-hour gym available.
City Guide for Apex, NC

"I like the way the people say they're always on your side, with a North Carolina smile / I like calling North Carolina home." (-- Sythe Cameron, "I Like Calling North Carolina Home")

With its historic streets, antique gift shops, and railway heritage, Apex, NC has its own treasure chest of artifacts from the past that history junkies will surely appreciate. With its rich history and progressive outlook, this town has a solid past and a bright future. If you want to get in on the upward trend of this vibrant place before it reaches its, er, apex, lets get you an apartment in this vibrant town! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Apex, NC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Apex apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Apex apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Apex 1 BedroomsApex 2 BedroomsApex 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsApex 3 BedroomsApex Accessible ApartmentsApex Apartments under $1,000Apex Apartments under $1,100
Apex Apartments under $900Apex Apartments with BalconyApex Apartments with GarageApex Apartments with GymApex Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApex Apartments with Move-in SpecialsApex Apartments with Parking
Apex Apartments with PoolApex Apartments with Washer-DryerApex Cheap PlacesApex Dog Friendly ApartmentsApex Luxury PlacesApex Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NCRolesville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill