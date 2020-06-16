All apartments in Durham
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

708 Pleasant Dr

708 Pleasant Drive · (919) 213-1575
Location

708 Pleasant Drive, Durham, NC 27703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 708 Pleasant Dr · Avail. Jul 17

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
708 Pleasant Dr Available 07/17/20 Application Pending. Available July 17th! Cozy 2bd/1ba Ranch Style Durham Home With Massive Fenced-In Backyard - Available July 17, 2020 for a move in date. Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.com for a video of the home! Because the home is currently occupied, I will not be able to offer in-person or virtual showings.

You can't miss this cozy 2bd/1ba ranch style home! Just 10 minutes from downtown Durham, 13 minutes to RTP, this SE Durham home is just off Hwy 70 and perfect for anyone looking to meet in the middle!

Located on a huge plot of land, this home begins with a fully covered front porch with swing and all. Carpet throughout, the space has a great homey feel to it. Spacious living room, great sized dining room, eat-in kitchen with huge pantry! Both bedrooms are well sized and located on the left side of the home. The home's one bathroom is located in the master suite! Washer and dryer hooks are inside this huge bathroom as well.

And don't forget about the massive fenced-in backyard, fit for anything you can put your mind towards! Shed is available to tenants.

Washer and dryer HOOKUPS ONLY.

Dogs and cats allowed with approval and deposits.

This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify. Home will not come furnished.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4894779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Pleasant Dr have any available units?
708 Pleasant Dr has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 708 Pleasant Dr have?
Some of 708 Pleasant Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Pleasant Dr currently offering any rent specials?
708 Pleasant Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Pleasant Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Pleasant Dr is pet friendly.
Does 708 Pleasant Dr offer parking?
No, 708 Pleasant Dr does not offer parking.
Does 708 Pleasant Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 Pleasant Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Pleasant Dr have a pool?
No, 708 Pleasant Dr does not have a pool.
Does 708 Pleasant Dr have accessible units?
No, 708 Pleasant Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Pleasant Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Pleasant Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Pleasant Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 708 Pleasant Dr has units with air conditioning.
