708 Pleasant Dr Available 07/17/20 Application Pending. Available July 17th! Cozy 2bd/1ba Ranch Style Durham Home With Massive Fenced-In Backyard - Available July 17, 2020 for a move in date. Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.com for a video of the home! Because the home is currently occupied, I will not be able to offer in-person or virtual showings.



You can't miss this cozy 2bd/1ba ranch style home! Just 10 minutes from downtown Durham, 13 minutes to RTP, this SE Durham home is just off Hwy 70 and perfect for anyone looking to meet in the middle!



Located on a huge plot of land, this home begins with a fully covered front porch with swing and all. Carpet throughout, the space has a great homey feel to it. Spacious living room, great sized dining room, eat-in kitchen with huge pantry! Both bedrooms are well sized and located on the left side of the home. The home's one bathroom is located in the master suite! Washer and dryer hooks are inside this huge bathroom as well.



And don't forget about the massive fenced-in backyard, fit for anything you can put your mind towards! Shed is available to tenants.



Washer and dryer HOOKUPS ONLY.



Dogs and cats allowed with approval and deposits.



This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify. Home will not come furnished.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!



