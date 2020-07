Amenities

Completely RENOVATED Cleveland Holloway 2 bedroom 2 bath! Be where it's happening - walk, ride or run to downtown Durham, Farmers Market, Restaurants, bars, DPAC and much much more. This home has it all - OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LOTS OF LIGHT, ALL HARDWOODS, 12 FT CEILINGS, GOURMET KITCHEN, SS APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS. MASTER HAS WALK IN CLOSET. If this isn't enough - it sits on a 1/4 ac lot with a beautiful fenced in backyard in downtown Durham!! A must see!! Pets Allowed.