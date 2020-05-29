All apartments in Durham
700 Drew

700 Drew Street · (919) 675-1444 ext. 13
Location

700 Drew Street, Durham, NC 27701
Old North Durham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 700 Drew · Avail. Jul 24

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
700 Drew Available 07/24/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath house in Downtown Durham! -
APPLICATION PENDING!

Be part of an up-and-coming neighborhood in Downtown Durham and be close to just about everything!

Built in 1942, this friendly 2 bedroom, 1 bath house has been updated for a comfortable, yet affordable stay.
Galley style kitchen with tons of natural light, and the decorative fireplaces add to the ambiance of this historic little house.

700 Drews convenient location means you will never have to go far for music, food, and entertainment!

Grab a quick breakfast at Rise Caf, or pick up some freshly baked bread at Loaf, both only an 11 minute walk!
Pass the Acorn and Oak office, or grab a delicious sandwich at Saltbox both 10 minutes walking!

Only a 6 minute walk to Rocky Creek Dog Park for your furry friends. And, for you outdoorsy types, Pearl Mill Preserve (part of the greater Ellerbee Creek Trail) is only a 6 minute drive away!

5 minutes (driving) to downtown and some of my favorite Durham attractions such as Rue Cler, Bull City Burger, Alley Twenty Six, M-Sushi, or Pizzeria Toro!
Likewise, hop in your car and take advantage of all that Geer St. has to offer including The Pit, MotorCo, Parts and Labor, Surf Club, Kings, Coco Cinnamon, Full Steam, and Accordion all within 5 minutes!
Compare Foods is only 7 minutes away, and only 10 minutes to all the shopping of North Pointe Drive!

This house will not last long, so schedule a tour today!

NOTES:
Pets allowed with approval and fees.
Dryer, and microwave, not included. Washer is included.
Like many historic homes, 700 Drew does not have a dishwasher.
Credit score of 650 or higher required.
Appointments by email only please!

Broker: daniel@acorn-oak.com
Offered by Acorn and Oak Property Management

(RLNE4465171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Drew have any available units?
700 Drew has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Drew have?
Some of 700 Drew's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Drew currently offering any rent specials?
700 Drew isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Drew pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Drew is pet friendly.
Does 700 Drew offer parking?
No, 700 Drew does not offer parking.
Does 700 Drew have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Drew does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Drew have a pool?
No, 700 Drew does not have a pool.
Does 700 Drew have accessible units?
No, 700 Drew does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Drew have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Drew has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Drew have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Drew does not have units with air conditioning.
