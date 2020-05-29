Amenities

700 Drew Available 07/24/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath house in Downtown Durham! -

Be part of an up-and-coming neighborhood in Downtown Durham and be close to just about everything!



Built in 1942, this friendly 2 bedroom, 1 bath house has been updated for a comfortable, yet affordable stay.

Galley style kitchen with tons of natural light, and the decorative fireplaces add to the ambiance of this historic little house.



700 Drews convenient location means you will never have to go far for music, food, and entertainment!



Grab a quick breakfast at Rise Caf, or pick up some freshly baked bread at Loaf, both only an 11 minute walk!

Pass the Acorn and Oak office, or grab a delicious sandwich at Saltbox both 10 minutes walking!



Only a 6 minute walk to Rocky Creek Dog Park for your furry friends. And, for you outdoorsy types, Pearl Mill Preserve (part of the greater Ellerbee Creek Trail) is only a 6 minute drive away!



5 minutes (driving) to downtown and some of my favorite Durham attractions such as Rue Cler, Bull City Burger, Alley Twenty Six, M-Sushi, or Pizzeria Toro!

Likewise, hop in your car and take advantage of all that Geer St. has to offer including The Pit, MotorCo, Parts and Labor, Surf Club, Kings, Coco Cinnamon, Full Steam, and Accordion all within 5 minutes!

Compare Foods is only 7 minutes away, and only 10 minutes to all the shopping of North Pointe Drive!



This house will not last long, so schedule a tour today!



NOTES:

Pets allowed with approval and fees.

Dryer, and microwave, not included. Washer is included.

Like many historic homes, 700 Drew does not have a dishwasher.

Credit score of 650 or higher required.

Appointments by email only please!



Broker: daniel@acorn-oak.com

Offered by Acorn and Oak Property Management



