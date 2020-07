Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber granite counters hardwood floors garage pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage google fiber

Beautiful townhouse in RTP area - 3 BED & 2½ BATH & 1 car garage. Fantastic location just off Davis Drive and I-40. Located in the heart of Research Triangle Park. Lovely entry foyer with hardwood floors throughout main level. Granite counters in kitchen with gas stove and side-by-side refrigerator. Large master bedroom with WIC, soaking tub + separate shower & dual vanities. Large loft could serve as an office. Washer/Dryer included. GOOGLE FIBER available! Live & Work in Research Triangle Park.