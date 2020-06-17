512 Price Avenue

Amenities

HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free.



Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home near Downtown Durham, within walking distance to NCCU, move-in ready. This home features 1872 sq ft of open living space - a new ss applianced kitchen with granite countertops, updated baths and a finished basement with a bedroom, bath and bonus rooms. Enjoy your huge deck perfect for entertaining and fenced in yard. Hurry this home will not be here long.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions, and more, please visit Sylvanhs.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.