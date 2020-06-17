All apartments in Durham
512 Price Avenue

Location

512 Price Avenue, Durham, NC 27701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,940

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free.

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home near Downtown Durham, within walking distance to NCCU, move-in ready. This home features 1872 sq ft of open living space - a new ss applianced kitchen with granite countertops, updated baths and a finished basement with a bedroom, bath and bonus rooms. Enjoy your huge deck perfect for entertaining and fenced in yard. Hurry this home will not be here long.
Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions, and more, please visit Sylvanhs.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Price Avenue have any available units?
512 Price Avenue has a unit available for $1,940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 512 Price Avenue have?
Some of 512 Price Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Price Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
512 Price Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Price Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Price Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 512 Price Avenue offer parking?
No, 512 Price Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 512 Price Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Price Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Price Avenue have a pool?
No, 512 Price Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 512 Price Avenue have accessible units?
No, 512 Price Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Price Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Price Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Price Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Price Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
