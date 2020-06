Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

This bungalow is just a two minute walk to the heart of downtown. With two full baths and four bedrooms with plenty of closet space, this house has ample living space. Other features include hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, covered front porch, large laundry/utility area, and back yard. Washer and dryer included.