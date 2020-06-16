All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4003 Ellisfield Drive

4003 Ellisfield Drive · (919) 489-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4003 Ellisfield Drive, Durham, NC 27705
American Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4003 Ellisfield Drive · Avail. Jun 26

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4003 Ellisfield Drive Available 06/26/20 4003 Ellisfield Drive - EACH APPLICANT'S FICO SCORE MUST BE AT LEAST 650 FOR APPROVAL TO BE CONSIDERED.

Beautiful one story home on a cul-de-sac: a secluded neighborhood in the American Village area. Close to the VA and Duke hospitals. Cathedral ceilings in living and dining rooms and kitchen. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Gas fireplace. Walk-in closet. Kitchen has electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave. Central gas heat and central air conditioning. Washer/dryer. Whole house generator. Covered front porch. Screened porch and fenced back yard with storage building. One car garage. Pets negotiable.

Directions: Durham West: Lenox. From Hwy 15-501 Bypass, exit onto Morreene Drive, make a Left on Bishopstone Dr., and left again onto Ellisfield.

Coming 6/26/2020

This property professionally managed with Appfolio Software.

(RLNE3301930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 Ellisfield Drive have any available units?
4003 Ellisfield Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4003 Ellisfield Drive have?
Some of 4003 Ellisfield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 Ellisfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4003 Ellisfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 Ellisfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4003 Ellisfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4003 Ellisfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4003 Ellisfield Drive does offer parking.
Does 4003 Ellisfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4003 Ellisfield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 Ellisfield Drive have a pool?
No, 4003 Ellisfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4003 Ellisfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 4003 Ellisfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 Ellisfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4003 Ellisfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 Ellisfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4003 Ellisfield Drive has units with air conditioning.
