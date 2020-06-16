Amenities
4003 Ellisfield Drive Available 06/26/20 4003 Ellisfield Drive - EACH APPLICANT'S FICO SCORE MUST BE AT LEAST 650 FOR APPROVAL TO BE CONSIDERED.
Beautiful one story home on a cul-de-sac: a secluded neighborhood in the American Village area. Close to the VA and Duke hospitals. Cathedral ceilings in living and dining rooms and kitchen. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Gas fireplace. Walk-in closet. Kitchen has electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave. Central gas heat and central air conditioning. Washer/dryer. Whole house generator. Covered front porch. Screened porch and fenced back yard with storage building. One car garage. Pets negotiable.
Directions: Durham West: Lenox. From Hwy 15-501 Bypass, exit onto Morreene Drive, make a Left on Bishopstone Dr., and left again onto Ellisfield.
Coming 6/26/2020
This property professionally managed with Appfolio Software.
(RLNE3301930)