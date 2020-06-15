Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

3634 Crystal Ct Available 08/15/20 Available Soon! Unique 1 bedroom townhome with loft in Durham! - *Showings will be scheduled by email only*



Available Soon!



Cute 1 bedroom townhouse with lofted office/bonus space! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath townhome would make a lovely, simple sanctuary! 3634 Crystal Ct. has everything you need: a modern, updated kitchen, lofted bonus/guest room or office space, and a washer/dryer in the unit!



3634 Crystal Ct. features an open floor plan in the kitchen and living room. The kitchen has a small dishwasher, electric range, and ample storage for the square footage. The bedroom is tucked in the back of the house and opens up to a patio and garden area. The lofted bonus space has a skylight and wood floors: it could be adapted to any number of uses: office, guest room, yoga studio—it’s up to you!



This townhouse is just 2 minutes from Whippoorwill Park, several grocery stores and drug stores, and one of Durham’s newest, hottest dining spots: Gocciolina! It’s also located only 5 minutes from Northgate Mall, 10 minutes from Duke University, and 25 minutes from RTP. Email Derek Schoenrock at derek@acorn-oak.com to see this lovely property!



