Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

3634 Crystal Ct

3634 Crystal Court · (919) 360-8839
Location

3634 Crystal Court, Durham, NC 27705

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3634 Crystal Ct · Avail. Aug 15

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
3634 Crystal Ct Available 08/15/20 Available Soon! Unique 1 bedroom townhome with loft in Durham! - *Showings will be scheduled by email only*

Available Soon!

Cute 1 bedroom townhouse with lofted office/bonus space! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath townhome would make a lovely, simple sanctuary! 3634 Crystal Ct. has everything you need: a modern, updated kitchen, lofted bonus/guest room or office space, and a washer/dryer in the unit!

3634 Crystal Ct. features an open floor plan in the kitchen and living room. The kitchen has a small dishwasher, electric range, and ample storage for the square footage. The bedroom is tucked in the back of the house and opens up to a patio and garden area. The lofted bonus space has a skylight and wood floors: it could be adapted to any number of uses: office, guest room, yoga studio—it’s up to you!

This townhouse is just 2 minutes from Whippoorwill Park, several grocery stores and drug stores, and one of Durham’s newest, hottest dining spots: Gocciolina! It’s also located only 5 minutes from Northgate Mall, 10 minutes from Duke University, and 25 minutes from RTP. Email Derek Schoenrock at derek@acorn-oak.com to see this lovely property!

(RLNE3296342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 Crystal Ct have any available units?
3634 Crystal Ct has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3634 Crystal Ct have?
Some of 3634 Crystal Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 Crystal Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Crystal Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Crystal Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3634 Crystal Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3634 Crystal Ct offer parking?
No, 3634 Crystal Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3634 Crystal Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3634 Crystal Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Crystal Ct have a pool?
No, 3634 Crystal Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3634 Crystal Ct have accessible units?
No, 3634 Crystal Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Crystal Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3634 Crystal Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3634 Crystal Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3634 Crystal Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
