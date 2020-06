Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wow! This three-bedroom and two and one-half bath home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with access to Duke and RTP. Spacious kitchen and breakfast area with plenty of natural light. Separate dining room for those special occasions and a large family room with a gas fireplace. The roomy master suite has a walk-in closet. Enjoy the lovely screened-in porch, which opens onto a sizable deck. The fenced-in yard has plenty of room for the kids to play. Storage building.