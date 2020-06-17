All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 300 Finsbury #314.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
300 Finsbury #314
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

300 Finsbury #314

300 Finsbury St · (919) 694-1660 ext. 27
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

300 Finsbury St, Durham, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 300 Finsbury #314 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Awesome 1 Bedroom with extra storage included - Corner Unit Condo in Popular Davis Park!! - Enjoy this Stunning 1 Bedroom Condo in beautiful Davis Park! Fun, hip, and trendy finishes and amenities... This home is sure to please! Corner unit offers a quiet, private retreat, and is breathtaking from the moment the door opens! Open living room with corner windows and exposed ductwork make this an awesome, property to live in.

If you need extra storage, there is a storage unit INCLUDED as well! Washer/dryer and gas grill. Assigned covered parking spot as well!

Come check out the lifestyle at Davis Park today!

Here's what you get...
• 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath
• Spacious Open floor plan
• Open Kitchen with Large Island
• Granite Counter Tops
• Stainless Steel Appliances
• Upgraded Light Fixtures throughout
• Master Bedroom with walk in closet
• Covered Balcony with gas grill
• Community Pool
• Many walking trails!
• Secure Building with Entrance Keypad (Main Entrance)

This home is truly a must see! Contact Carrie/Ty (live@acorn-oak.com) with Acorn + Oak Property Management to schedule a tour and secure your new home today!

Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SzyUzsZO4C19HWyXeyn_MLmxIQONkwUN/view

Credit scores of 650+ and 3x the monthly rent income requirements firm.

(RLNE4470764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Finsbury #314 have any available units?
300 Finsbury #314 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Finsbury #314 have?
Some of 300 Finsbury #314's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Finsbury #314 currently offering any rent specials?
300 Finsbury #314 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Finsbury #314 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Finsbury #314 is pet friendly.
Does 300 Finsbury #314 offer parking?
Yes, 300 Finsbury #314 does offer parking.
Does 300 Finsbury #314 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Finsbury #314 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Finsbury #314 have a pool?
Yes, 300 Finsbury #314 has a pool.
Does 300 Finsbury #314 have accessible units?
No, 300 Finsbury #314 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Finsbury #314 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Finsbury #314 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Finsbury #314 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Finsbury #314 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 300 Finsbury #314?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woods Edge Apartments
4655 Hope Valley Rd
Durham, NC 27707
The Reserve at Ellis Crossing
400 Advancement Ave
Durham, NC 27703
Crystal Village Apartments
2610 Camellia Dr
Durham, NC 27705
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street
Durham, NC 27701
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr
Durham, NC 27707
Broadstone Durham
600 Willard Street
Durham, NC 27701
810 Ninth
810 9th St
Durham, NC 27705
Aven
3207 Stones Throw Ln
Durham, NC 27713

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with BalconyDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity