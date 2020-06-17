300 Finsbury #314

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Awesome 1 Bedroom with extra storage included - Corner Unit Condo in Popular Davis Park!! - Enjoy this Stunning 1 Bedroom Condo in beautiful Davis Park! Fun, hip, and trendy finishes and amenities... This home is sure to please! Corner unit offers a quiet, private retreat, and is breathtaking from the moment the door opens! Open living room with corner windows and exposed ductwork make this an awesome, property to live in.



If you need extra storage, there is a storage unit INCLUDED as well! Washer/dryer and gas grill. Assigned covered parking spot as well!



Come check out the lifestyle at Davis Park today!



Here's what you get...

• 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath

• Spacious Open floor plan

• Open Kitchen with Large Island

• Granite Counter Tops

• Stainless Steel Appliances

• Upgraded Light Fixtures throughout

• Master Bedroom with walk in closet

• Covered Balcony with gas grill

• Community Pool

• Many walking trails!

• Secure Building with Entrance Keypad (Main Entrance)



This home is truly a must see! Contact Carrie/Ty (live@acorn-oak.com) with Acorn + Oak Property Management to schedule a tour and secure your new home today!



Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SzyUzsZO4C19HWyXeyn_MLmxIQONkwUN/view



Credit scores of 650+ and 3x the monthly rent income requirements firm.



(RLNE4470764)