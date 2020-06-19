All apartments in Durham
2700 Lawndale Ave

2700 Lawndale Avenue · (919) 471-2007
Location

2700 Lawndale Avenue, Durham, NC 27705
Old West Durham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2700 Lawndale Ave · Avail. now

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2700 Lawndale Ave - Available mid June - 3BR, 3.5 BA, Packed with beautiful finishes, stainless steel appliances including Jenn Air gas range, Whirpool double oven, dishwasher and fridge. Granite counters throughout, breakfast bar in kitchen opening out onto living room with lovely bamboo hardwoods throughout. Formal dining room and guest bath off hall. Each bedroom features attached full bath. Master bedroom features large walk-in closet and enormous on-suite with soaking tub, double stand-up shower, double vanity sinks and an on-demand hot water heater! Home features covered front porch with swing, washer/dryer, paved off-street parking, and lovely manicured yard.

(RLNE5744337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Lawndale Ave have any available units?
2700 Lawndale Ave has a unit available for $2,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2700 Lawndale Ave have?
Some of 2700 Lawndale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Lawndale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Lawndale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Lawndale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Lawndale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Lawndale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Lawndale Ave does offer parking.
Does 2700 Lawndale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Lawndale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Lawndale Ave have a pool?
No, 2700 Lawndale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Lawndale Ave have accessible units?
No, 2700 Lawndale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Lawndale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Lawndale Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Lawndale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 Lawndale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
