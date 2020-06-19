Amenities

2700 Lawndale Ave - Available mid June - 3BR, 3.5 BA, Packed with beautiful finishes, stainless steel appliances including Jenn Air gas range, Whirpool double oven, dishwasher and fridge. Granite counters throughout, breakfast bar in kitchen opening out onto living room with lovely bamboo hardwoods throughout. Formal dining room and guest bath off hall. Each bedroom features attached full bath. Master bedroom features large walk-in closet and enormous on-suite with soaking tub, double stand-up shower, double vanity sinks and an on-demand hot water heater! Home features covered front porch with swing, washer/dryer, paved off-street parking, and lovely manicured yard.



(RLNE5744337)