2614 N Roxboro St Available 08/05/20 Available August 5th! Beautiful 2bd/1ba Home Near Northgate Park in Durham's Colonial Village! - Available August 5, 2020! Beautiful home in Durham's highly sought out Colonial Village. Seven minute walk to Northgate Park. 0.5 miles away from grocery stores, shops and restaurants. Five minute drive to downtown Durham! Homes in Colonial Village go very fast so don't miss out!



This home is perched on a corner lot with easy side street entrance and plenty of parking. Perfect sized kitchen with vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, large island, tons of storage and much more! Spacious dining room with built-in corner cabinets. Living room sports a gorgeous gas log fireplace.



The backyard is a host's dream with tons of space, fenced-in yard and a huge deck fit for any event! Completely wired workshop shed as well for those looking for work space or extra storage.



Dogs and cats allowed with approval and deposit. Washer/Dryer included as well.



This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify. Home will not come furnished.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!



