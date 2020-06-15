All apartments in Durham
2614 N Roxboro St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2614 N Roxboro St

2614 North Roxboro Street · (919) 213-1575
Location

2614 North Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27704
Colonial Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2614 N Roxboro St · Avail. Aug 5

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1352 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2614 N Roxboro St Available 08/05/20 Available August 5th! Beautiful 2bd/1ba Home Near Northgate Park in Durham's Colonial Village! - Available August 5, 2020! Beautiful home in Durham's highly sought out Colonial Village. Seven minute walk to Northgate Park. 0.5 miles away from grocery stores, shops and restaurants. Five minute drive to downtown Durham! Homes in Colonial Village go very fast so don't miss out!

This home is perched on a corner lot with easy side street entrance and plenty of parking. Perfect sized kitchen with vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, large island, tons of storage and much more! Spacious dining room with built-in corner cabinets. Living room sports a gorgeous gas log fireplace.

The backyard is a host's dream with tons of space, fenced-in yard and a huge deck fit for any event! Completely wired workshop shed as well for those looking for work space or extra storage.

Dogs and cats allowed with approval and deposit. Washer/Dryer included as well.

This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify. Home will not come furnished.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4790154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 N Roxboro St have any available units?
2614 N Roxboro St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2614 N Roxboro St have?
Some of 2614 N Roxboro St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 N Roxboro St currently offering any rent specials?
2614 N Roxboro St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 N Roxboro St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 N Roxboro St is pet friendly.
Does 2614 N Roxboro St offer parking?
Yes, 2614 N Roxboro St does offer parking.
Does 2614 N Roxboro St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2614 N Roxboro St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 N Roxboro St have a pool?
No, 2614 N Roxboro St does not have a pool.
Does 2614 N Roxboro St have accessible units?
No, 2614 N Roxboro St does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 N Roxboro St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 N Roxboro St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 N Roxboro St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2614 N Roxboro St has units with air conditioning.
