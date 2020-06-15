All apartments in Durham
1925 Morehead Avenue

1925 Morehead Avenue · (919) 694-1660 ext. 27
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1925 Morehead Avenue, Durham, NC 27707
Lakewood Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1925 Morehead Avenue · Avail. Jul 20

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
1925 Morehead Avenue Available 07/20/20 Awesome 2BR/1Bathroom Apartment in popular LAKEWOOD near Duke University! - 1925 Morehead Avenue is the address.... and we only have one gorgeous 2/1 left on Morehead Avenue near Duke University. If you don't know this neighborhood, you should! It will be first come-first serve on this super cute quad, and the price is right!!

Hardwood floors and trendy kitchens warm up these quaint floorpans. If you are a pet lover or enjoy the outdoors, there are 3 large fenced in yards for you to enjoy! If you have a roommate and need to save a few dollars on those overpriced rentals, this is IDEAL for you.

You are a short walk or bike ride from West Campus, and Lakewood is quickly becoming one of the most popular and sought after neighborhoods in Durham.

Minimum credit scores of 650 + income of 3x's the monthly rent required to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com. Email live@acorn-oak.com today for more details, and act quickly, because now you see them, but soon you won't!

(RLNE4121636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Morehead Avenue have any available units?
1925 Morehead Avenue has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1925 Morehead Avenue have?
Some of 1925 Morehead Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Morehead Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Morehead Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Morehead Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 Morehead Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1925 Morehead Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Morehead Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1925 Morehead Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Morehead Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Morehead Avenue have a pool?
No, 1925 Morehead Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Morehead Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1925 Morehead Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Morehead Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 Morehead Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1925 Morehead Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1925 Morehead Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
