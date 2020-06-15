Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking dog park

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking

1925 Morehead Avenue Available 07/20/20 Awesome 2BR/1Bathroom Apartment in popular LAKEWOOD near Duke University! - 1925 Morehead Avenue is the address.... and we only have one gorgeous 2/1 left on Morehead Avenue near Duke University. If you don't know this neighborhood, you should! It will be first come-first serve on this super cute quad, and the price is right!!



Hardwood floors and trendy kitchens warm up these quaint floorpans. If you are a pet lover or enjoy the outdoors, there are 3 large fenced in yards for you to enjoy! If you have a roommate and need to save a few dollars on those overpriced rentals, this is IDEAL for you.



You are a short walk or bike ride from West Campus, and Lakewood is quickly becoming one of the most popular and sought after neighborhoods in Durham.



Minimum credit scores of 650 + income of 3x's the monthly rent required to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com. Email live@acorn-oak.com today for more details, and act quickly, because now you see them, but soon you won't!



(RLNE4121636)