1918 E Main Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Exceptional renovated bungalow from top to bottom by award-winning builder! 3BR/2BA with all new insulation, roof, plumbing,wiring, HVAC and duct work. Enjoy engineered wood floors, energy efficient windows, quartz counter-tops, all new appliances and designer finishes you've come to expect from this renovator. Sun-filled, fenced backyard perfect for gardening! Great location close to shopping,restaurants and minutes from downtown Durham. This is a must see property that will not last long!