Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:13 PM

1918 E Main Street

1918 East Main Street · (919) 459-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1918 East Main Street, Durham, NC 27703
East Durham

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Exceptional renovated bungalow from top to bottom by award-winning builder! 3BR/2BA with all new insulation, roof, plumbing,wiring, HVAC and duct work. Enjoy engineered wood floors, energy efficient windows, quartz counter-tops, all new appliances and designer finishes you've come to expect from this renovator. Sun-filled, fenced backyard perfect for gardening! Great location close to shopping,restaurants and minutes from downtown Durham. This is a must see property that will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 E Main Street have any available units?
1918 E Main Street has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1918 E Main Street have?
Some of 1918 E Main Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 E Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1918 E Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 E Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 1918 E Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 1918 E Main Street offer parking?
No, 1918 E Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 1918 E Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 E Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 E Main Street have a pool?
Yes, 1918 E Main Street has a pool.
Does 1918 E Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1918 E Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 E Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 E Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 E Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1918 E Main Street has units with air conditioning.
