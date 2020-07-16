Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1826 Northgate St Available 08/15/20 Available Soon! Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Northgate Park with Fenced-In Backyard! - Available Soon!



This lovely 3 bedroom home is located in the highly desired neighborhood of Northgate Park. With being less than 3 miles to Duke and 2 miles to downtown Durham, you can’t beat this location! An added bonus for this location is Northgate Park is just around the corner, one block over. Northgate Park will give you access to the popular Ellerbee Creek Trail which leads all the way to downtown and is perfect for biking, running, or that long afternoon walk!Dogs allowed with approval and deposits. (Sorry-no puppies)



This house won't last long! Also, this home offers a private driveway plus washer/dryer included! Pets are negotiable with approval and deposit. Email Derek at derek@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4280161)