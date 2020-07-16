All apartments in Durham
1826 Northgate St

1826 Northgate Street · No Longer Available
Location

1826 Northgate Street, Durham, NC 27704
Northgate Park

Amenities

1826 Northgate St Available 08/15/20 Available Soon! Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Northgate Park with Fenced-In Backyard! - Available Soon!

This lovely 3 bedroom home is located in the highly desired neighborhood of Northgate Park. With being less than 3 miles to Duke and 2 miles to downtown Durham, you can’t beat this location! An added bonus for this location is Northgate Park is just around the corner, one block over. Northgate Park will give you access to the popular Ellerbee Creek Trail which leads all the way to downtown and is perfect for biking, running, or that long afternoon walk!Dogs allowed with approval and deposits. (Sorry-no puppies)

This house won't last long! Also, this home offers a private driveway plus washer/dryer included! Pets are negotiable with approval and deposit. Email Derek at derek@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4280161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Northgate St have any available units?
1826 Northgate St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 1826 Northgate St have?
Some of 1826 Northgate St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 Northgate St currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Northgate St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Northgate St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 Northgate St is pet friendly.
Does 1826 Northgate St offer parking?
Yes, 1826 Northgate St offers parking.
Does 1826 Northgate St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 Northgate St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Northgate St have a pool?
No, 1826 Northgate St does not have a pool.
Does 1826 Northgate St have accessible units?
No, 1826 Northgate St does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Northgate St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 Northgate St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1826 Northgate St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1826 Northgate St has units with air conditioning.
