1811 Cedar Grove Drive

Available to show and lease starting 5/23 Great Ranch plan with 1,850 square feet, new carpet and fresh paint. One story with 13' ceiling in Great Room with double tray ceiling and Sun Room. 2 car Garage. Gorgeous,2005 construction. Close to Brier Creek, Shopping and Research Triangle Park. Washer and Dryer can be provided if needed. No pets. All HCo leases require a $25 monthly fee that clovers $100k insurance, air filters, credit reporting and more. See H-Co. agents for more information.