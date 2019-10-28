All apartments in Durham
1811 Cedar Grove Drive
1811 Cedar Grove Drive

1811 Cedar Grove Drive · (919) 604-3478
Location

1811 Cedar Grove Drive, Durham, NC 27703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available to show and lease starting 5/23 Great Ranch plan with 1,850 square feet, new carpet and fresh paint. One story with 13' ceiling in Great Room with double tray ceiling and Sun Room. 2 car Garage. Gorgeous,2005 construction. Close to Brier Creek, Shopping and Research Triangle Park. Washer and Dryer can be provided if needed. No pets. All HCo leases require a $25 monthly fee that clovers $100k insurance, air filters, credit reporting and more. See H-Co. agents for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Cedar Grove Drive have any available units?
1811 Cedar Grove Drive has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1811 Cedar Grove Drive have?
Some of 1811 Cedar Grove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Cedar Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Cedar Grove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Cedar Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1811 Cedar Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 1811 Cedar Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Cedar Grove Drive does offer parking.
Does 1811 Cedar Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 Cedar Grove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Cedar Grove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1811 Cedar Grove Drive has a pool.
Does 1811 Cedar Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1811 Cedar Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Cedar Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Cedar Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 Cedar Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1811 Cedar Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
