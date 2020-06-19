1601 Kent Street

Amenities
AVAILABLE EARLY JULY 2020! Funky 50s Modern home in popular Forest Hills neighborhood! 4 BR, 3.5 BA. Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout (no carpet). Large renovated kitchen features white cabinets, granite tile countertops, and all appliances provided. Living room features gas logs in the fireplace. Large family room off kitchen has built-in bookshelves and entertainment unit. Separate office with built-in desk and shelves. Patio, office, detached 1-car garage & carport! No smoking. Pets neg.