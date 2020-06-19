All apartments in Durham
1601 Kent Street
Last updated April 13 2020

1601 Kent Street

1601 Kent Street · (919) 602-1963
Location

1601 Kent Street, Durham, NC 27707

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE EARLY JULY 2020! Funky 50s Modern home in popular Forest Hills neighborhood! 4 BR, 3.5 BA. Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout (no carpet). Large renovated kitchen features white cabinets, granite tile countertops, and all appliances provided. Living room features gas logs in the fireplace. Large family room off kitchen has built-in bookshelves and entertainment unit. Separate office with built-in desk and shelves. Patio, office, detached 1-car garage & carport! No smoking. Pets neg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Kent Street have any available units?
1601 Kent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 1601 Kent Street have?
Some of 1601 Kent Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Kent Street currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Kent Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Kent Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Kent Street is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Kent Street offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Kent Street does offer parking.
Does 1601 Kent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Kent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Kent Street have a pool?
Yes, 1601 Kent Street has a pool.
Does 1601 Kent Street have accessible units?
No, 1601 Kent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Kent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Kent Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Kent Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Kent Street does not have units with air conditioning.
