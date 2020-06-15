Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court parking garage

1309 Hill St Available 08/14/20 Gorgeous 4bd/2.5ba Renovated Home Walking Distance to Downtown Durham! - Available for an August 14, 2020 move in date! Nestled between greenery, this 4bd/2.5ba home is perfectly tucked away from the bustle but walking distance to Downtown Durham! Less than a mile to the Durham Bulls Stadium, DPAC and the American Tobacco Campus- just can't beat this location! Three community parks within walking distance as well, quick bike ride to Duke University, easily accessible to HWY 147 and 15-501 for those needing to get to Chapel Hill or Raleigh for work!



Recently fully renovated, this home has it all. Granite counter tops in kitchen with beautiful cabinets and flooring. Shotgun style kitchen, dining room and living room allows for the open concept to flourish. This home is a hosting dream! Continue straight back and find the massive deck that overlooks the backyard. So much potential with a home like this, you can't miss out!



Master bedroom is on the main level with direct access to the back deck. Beautiful soaking tub with separate shower and a double vanity. Two bedrooms on second level with full bathroom in between. Great storage space behind these bedrooms, both with great sized nooks to set up any type of desk. Fourth bedroom is in the finished basement past the second living area, large enough to fit three couches with space to spare!



Fenced in backyard too! Two car garage with entrance to finished basement. Washer and electric dryer is included.



Dogs and cats allowed with approval and deposit.



This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify. Home will not come furnished.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!



