Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1309 Hill St

1309 Hill Street · (919) 213-1575
Location

1309 Hill Street, Durham, NC 27707
Morehead Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1309 Hill St · Avail. Aug 14

$2,800

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2112 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
garage
1309 Hill St Available 08/14/20 Gorgeous 4bd/2.5ba Renovated Home Walking Distance to Downtown Durham! - Available for an August 14, 2020 move in date! Nestled between greenery, this 4bd/2.5ba home is perfectly tucked away from the bustle but walking distance to Downtown Durham! Less than a mile to the Durham Bulls Stadium, DPAC and the American Tobacco Campus- just can't beat this location! Three community parks within walking distance as well, quick bike ride to Duke University, easily accessible to HWY 147 and 15-501 for those needing to get to Chapel Hill or Raleigh for work!

Recently fully renovated, this home has it all. Granite counter tops in kitchen with beautiful cabinets and flooring. Shotgun style kitchen, dining room and living room allows for the open concept to flourish. This home is a hosting dream! Continue straight back and find the massive deck that overlooks the backyard. So much potential with a home like this, you can't miss out!

Master bedroom is on the main level with direct access to the back deck. Beautiful soaking tub with separate shower and a double vanity. Two bedrooms on second level with full bathroom in between. Great storage space behind these bedrooms, both with great sized nooks to set up any type of desk. Fourth bedroom is in the finished basement past the second living area, large enough to fit three couches with space to spare!

Fenced in backyard too! Two car garage with entrance to finished basement. Washer and electric dryer is included.

Dogs and cats allowed with approval and deposit.

This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3xs the monthly rent to qualify. Home will not come furnished.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details or to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4785249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Hill St have any available units?
1309 Hill St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1309 Hill St have?
Some of 1309 Hill St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Hill St currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Hill St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Hill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Hill St is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Hill St offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Hill St does offer parking.
Does 1309 Hill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Hill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Hill St have a pool?
No, 1309 Hill St does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Hill St have accessible units?
No, 1309 Hill St does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Hill St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Hill St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Hill St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1309 Hill St has units with air conditioning.
