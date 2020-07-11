1306 Nicklaus Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE July 15, 2020. Lovely 3BR 2.5BA town home in Muirfield Village. Great location, only minutes from Duke Hospital and West Campus. Easy access to I-85, close to shopping. Downstairs features gleaming stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Open floor plan with living and dining rooms open to kitchen. Gas logs in living room fireplace. Screen porch and 1 car garage. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with private owner's suite. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided. Central heat and air. Lawn care and all exterior maintenance provided. NO SMOKING, NO PETS.

