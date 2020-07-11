All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

1306 Nicklaus Dr.

1306 Nicklaus Drive · (919) 286-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1306 Nicklaus Drive, Durham, NC 27705

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1634 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE July 15, 2020. Lovely 3BR 2.5BA town home in Muirfield Village. Great location, only minutes from Duke Hospital and West Campus. Easy access to I-85, close to shopping. Downstairs features gleaming stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Open floor plan with living and dining rooms open to kitchen. Gas logs in living room fireplace. Screen porch and 1 car garage. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with private owner's suite. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided. Central heat and air. Lawn care and all exterior maintenance provided. NO SMOKING, NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Nicklaus Dr. have any available units?
1306 Nicklaus Dr. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1306 Nicklaus Dr. have?
Some of 1306 Nicklaus Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Nicklaus Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Nicklaus Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Nicklaus Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1306 Nicklaus Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 1306 Nicklaus Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Nicklaus Dr. offers parking.
Does 1306 Nicklaus Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 Nicklaus Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Nicklaus Dr. have a pool?
No, 1306 Nicklaus Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Nicklaus Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1306 Nicklaus Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Nicklaus Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 Nicklaus Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Nicklaus Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1306 Nicklaus Dr. has units with air conditioning.
