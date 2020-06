Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful home in the Andrews Chapel section in Brier Creek! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.A cooks dream gourmet kitchen with double stainless steel oven, lots of counter space and open to the living area. Dinette is light and bright. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor.Smart TV inc. Lots of storage space, closets and upgrades. Access to community pool. Private back patio. (1) pet allowed under 30# negotiable with non-refundable pet fee. Available 7/15.