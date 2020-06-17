104 Masondale Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

3 Bedroom 3 Bath Southside Durham!! - Awesome 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Southside Durham! Very convenient to 147, RTP, Duke + Downtown Durham! Only a short distance to Forest Hills Park, grocery stores, Downtown Durham, Duke Hospital & University. Walk to Durham Bulls Athletic Park, walk to downtown! The home itself has great natural light and beautiful dark original hardwood floors. Kitchen has ample storage space. 3 big bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms on lower levels of the home. Completely remodeled and updated!! Car port with entrance to kitchen & great size backyard, partially fenced in.



Credit must be 650+. Income 3X rent. Pets considered with additional deposit and approval.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Email hillary@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5456716)