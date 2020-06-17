All apartments in Durham
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

104 Masondale Ave

104 Masondale Avenue · (919) 675-1444 ext. 25
Location

104 Masondale Avenue, Durham, NC 27707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 Masondale Ave · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2498 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
3 Bedroom 3 Bath Southside Durham!! - Awesome 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Southside Durham! Very convenient to 147, RTP, Duke + Downtown Durham! Only a short distance to Forest Hills Park, grocery stores, Downtown Durham, Duke Hospital & University. Walk to Durham Bulls Athletic Park, walk to downtown! The home itself has great natural light and beautiful dark original hardwood floors. Kitchen has ample storage space. 3 big bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms on lower levels of the home. Completely remodeled and updated!! Car port with entrance to kitchen & great size backyard, partially fenced in.

Credit must be 650+. Income 3X rent. Pets considered with additional deposit and approval.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Email hillary@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5456716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Masondale Ave have any available units?
104 Masondale Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Masondale Ave have?
Some of 104 Masondale Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Masondale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
104 Masondale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Masondale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Masondale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 104 Masondale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 104 Masondale Ave does offer parking.
Does 104 Masondale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Masondale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Masondale Ave have a pool?
No, 104 Masondale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 104 Masondale Ave have accessible units?
No, 104 Masondale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Masondale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Masondale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Masondale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Masondale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
