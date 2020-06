Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available now. Lovely home on nice cul-de-sac close to I-40, Southpoint Mall & MUCH MORE! Features include Front Porch; spacious Living/Family room with gas fireplace; hardwood floors in Dining room; sunny Kitchen has breakfast bar & separate nook; vaulted ceiling in Master Suite with glamour bath; 2 nice-sized Bedrooms plus step down Bonus/4th Bedroom (also perfect for office or playroom);large Deck for entertaining or enjoying a relaxing afternoon. Note-SF has not been verified