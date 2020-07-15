All apartments in Durham
1002 Shepherd Street
1002 Shepherd Street

1002 Shepherd Street · (919) 675-1444 ext. 14
Location

1002 Shepherd Street, Durham, NC 27707
Morehead Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1002 Shepherd Street · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath near Downtown & Minutes to Duke! - Available now! This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath attached apartment is a rare find! A bike ride to downtown and 2 miles to Duke its simply perfect for a Duke graduate student. Home features updated décor, nice kitchen, large bedroom, full bath, and washer/dryer. Water and electricity are also included in the rent. No pets and no smoking allowed. Also no undergrads please.

Property is only leased by Acorn + Oak Property Management and will not be managed by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Landlord will manage property directly once lease is signed. Security Deposit and first month of rent will be due upon signing lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4278292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Shepherd Street have any available units?
1002 Shepherd Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1002 Shepherd Street have?
Some of 1002 Shepherd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Shepherd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Shepherd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Shepherd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Shepherd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 1002 Shepherd Street offer parking?
No, 1002 Shepherd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Shepherd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 Shepherd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Shepherd Street have a pool?
No, 1002 Shepherd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Shepherd Street have accessible units?
No, 1002 Shepherd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Shepherd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Shepherd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Shepherd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Shepherd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
