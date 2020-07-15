1002 Shepherd Street

Amenities

Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath near Downtown & Minutes to Duke! - Available now! This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath attached apartment is a rare find! A bike ride to downtown and 2 miles to Duke its simply perfect for a Duke graduate student. Home features updated décor, nice kitchen, large bedroom, full bath, and washer/dryer. Water and electricity are also included in the rent. No pets and no smoking allowed. Also no undergrads please.



Property is only leased by Acorn + Oak Property Management and will not be managed by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Landlord will manage property directly once lease is signed. Security Deposit and first month of rent will be due upon signing lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4278292)