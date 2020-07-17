All apartments in Durham
1002 Kimball Drive

1002 Kimball Drive · (919) 489-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1002 Kimball Drive, Durham, NC 27705

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1002 Kimball Drive · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2074 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1002 Kimball Drive, Near Duke University and Other Durham Conveniences - This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two-Story Brick Home has an amazing 2074 Sq Ft of Living Space. Family Room, Dining Room and Office on the 1st Level. Carpet and Hardwood Floors. Master Bedroom has Walk-in Closet and Master Bath Suite with a Garden Tub. Appliances include Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer Connections. Central Air Conditioning and Central Gas Heat. Large Corner Lot nearly one-half acre, in NW Durham includes Wooden Deck, and One-Car Garage. Pets are negotiable.

Only minutes to Downtown Durham, Duke University, Duke Hospital, 20 minutes to UNC, RTP and RDU Airport. This neighborhood combines Privacy, an Established Community, Quiet Streets and Convenient access to all of the Areas Attractions!

Directions: Durham North: Waterford. Go North on Cole Mill Road, pass Rose of Sharon Road, and make a Left on Kimball Road.

To see this property, call our office at 919-489-2000 M-F 8-5 pm.

(RLNE3298404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Kimball Drive have any available units?
1002 Kimball Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1002 Kimball Drive have?
Some of 1002 Kimball Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Kimball Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Kimball Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Kimball Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Kimball Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Kimball Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Kimball Drive offers parking.
Does 1002 Kimball Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Kimball Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Kimball Drive have a pool?
No, 1002 Kimball Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Kimball Drive have accessible units?
No, 1002 Kimball Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Kimball Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Kimball Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Kimball Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1002 Kimball Drive has units with air conditioning.
