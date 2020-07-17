Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1002 Kimball Drive, Near Duke University and Other Durham Conveniences - This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two-Story Brick Home has an amazing 2074 Sq Ft of Living Space. Family Room, Dining Room and Office on the 1st Level. Carpet and Hardwood Floors. Master Bedroom has Walk-in Closet and Master Bath Suite with a Garden Tub. Appliances include Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer Connections. Central Air Conditioning and Central Gas Heat. Large Corner Lot nearly one-half acre, in NW Durham includes Wooden Deck, and One-Car Garage. Pets are negotiable.



Only minutes to Downtown Durham, Duke University, Duke Hospital, 20 minutes to UNC, RTP and RDU Airport. This neighborhood combines Privacy, an Established Community, Quiet Streets and Convenient access to all of the Areas Attractions!



Directions: Durham North: Waterford. Go North on Cole Mill Road, pass Rose of Sharon Road, and make a Left on Kimball Road.



To see this property, call our office at 919-489-2000 M-F 8-5 pm.



(RLNE3298404)