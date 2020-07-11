/
apartments with washer dryer
12 Apartments for rent in Statesville, NC with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
619 S Carolina Avenue
619 Carolina Avenue South, Statesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1632 sqft
Lovely ranch home open design. Fully Furnished. Perfect for corporate rental or temporary living. Newly remodeled one level ranch home with country kitchen. Full kitchen with new appliances and quartz counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Statesville
1 Unit Available
218 Shady Cove Road
218 Shady Cove Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
4630 sqft
Lovely 2-story with Basement on Lake Norman! Main level has Office with built-in desk, Formal Dining, open Kitchen with Breakfast, 2-story Great Room with fireplace & spacious Owner Suite with lake views.
Results within 10 miles of Statesville
23 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,196
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$933
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Country Club Apartments, beautifully designed apartments located close to the I-77 and just a short drive to Charlotte, NC, is the perfect place to call home. Our two-story apartment community features a host of desired amenities and tenant services.
1 Unit Available
323 McCrary Road
323 Mccrary Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
4051 sqft
Absolutely STUNNING home w/casual elegance located in one of the most tranquil and picturesque lakefront neighborhoods of Mooresville.
1 Unit Available
Morrison Plantation
109 Grayfox Drive
109 Grayfox Court, Mooresville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3381 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY, Beautiful Floorplan offers a Front Porch, Private Fenced Backyard with 2 Car ATTACHED Garage, Mud Room, Open Floorplan w/Formal Living & Dining. Bedroom on Main can be a playroom or in law suite.
1 Unit Available
127 Beam Drive
127 Beam Drive, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1560 sqft
Beautiful new construction home completed May 2020 in small private neighborhood, corner lot. This 3 bedroom with loft/bonus area, 2.5 bath home offers a bright open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
Morrison Plantation
108 Bibry Way
108 Bibry Way, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1152 sqft
WALKABLE!!! 2 BR 2 1/2 bath townhome for rent. Approximately 1150 sq ft heated living area w/ nice private patio and 1 car garage. Centrally located in Morrison Plantation neighborhood. Multiple grocery stores, restaurants/bars, banks, etc.
1 Unit Available
125 Summerwood Drive
125 Summerwood Dr, Mooresville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1360 sqft
Wonderful Mooresville Location! Convenient to shopping, restaurants and interstate. Spacious Great Room features gas log fireplace and wood laminate flooring. Kitchen includes Breakfast Bar/Island. Refrigerator also included.
1 Unit Available
107 Kensington St
107 Kensington Street, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1548 sqft
Mooresville 3 Bedroom Home for rent near Lake Norman High School - Popular Saussy Burbank Home For Rent in Water Oak! Floor plan has main level with entry into large Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining area, open Kitchen and Laundry Closet
1 Unit Available
125 Stumpy Creek Rd
125 Stumpy Creek Road, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1723 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 3-bedroom 2-bath ranch home furnished with an in-ground pool in Mooresville! Split floor plan offers foyer at entry. Living room with fireplace, dining room with table that seats up to 12.
