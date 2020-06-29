8328 Indigo Row

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful 2 story townhome features 3 bedrooms, huge bonus room, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2100 square feet. Main level has large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace, good size kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, dining area and laundry room. The master bedroom is also on the main level and features a large en suite bath with dual vanity, separate tub/shower and walk in closet. Upstairs has 2 good size bedrooms, full bath and large bonus room perfect for rec room. This home has a patio, enclosed back yard and detached rear-entry 2 car garage. Quiet community near great amenities of shopping, dining and entertainment. Quick access to I-485 and minutes from Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $2300 deposit.