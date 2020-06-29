All apartments in Charlotte
8328 Indigo Row

8328 Indigo Row · No Longer Available
Location

8328 Indigo Row, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 story townhome features 3 bedrooms, huge bonus room, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2100 square feet. Main level has large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace, good size kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, dining area and laundry room. The master bedroom is also on the main level and features a large en suite bath with dual vanity, separate tub/shower and walk in closet. Upstairs has 2 good size bedrooms, full bath and large bonus room perfect for rec room. This home has a patio, enclosed back yard and detached rear-entry 2 car garage. Quiet community near great amenities of shopping, dining and entertainment. Quick access to I-485 and minutes from Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $2300 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8328 Indigo Row have any available units?
8328 Indigo Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8328 Indigo Row have?
Some of 8328 Indigo Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8328 Indigo Row currently offering any rent specials?
8328 Indigo Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8328 Indigo Row pet-friendly?
No, 8328 Indigo Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8328 Indigo Row offer parking?
Yes, 8328 Indigo Row offers parking.
Does 8328 Indigo Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8328 Indigo Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8328 Indigo Row have a pool?
No, 8328 Indigo Row does not have a pool.
Does 8328 Indigo Row have accessible units?
No, 8328 Indigo Row does not have accessible units.
Does 8328 Indigo Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8328 Indigo Row has units with dishwashers.
