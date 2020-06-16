8283 Golf Ridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious end unit townhome. Available immediately. CLEAN and move in condition. Freshly painted including cabinet refinish. New carpet and padding. Dark cherry wood laminate flooring through main level. Kitchen with bar counter, pantry and eat in area. Two story greatroom w/open staircase to second level. Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and range included. Master BR and laundry on main level. master with dual closets and private access to bathroom. Two good sized bedrooms and one bath at upper level. Private rear patio with added stone pavers. 6' vinyl side privacy fencing. Unit location has good green space. Electric is only utility bill. Water, sewer, trash & landscape included. Active homeowners association with recent new vinyl siding, refinished streets and planned roof replacement. $50 application fee per adult applicant over 18 years old. SHORT TERM RENTAL ALSO AVAILABLE AT $1600 PER MONTH