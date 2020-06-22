8117 Circle Tree Ln

Amenities
Beautifully updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in Raintree! Sparkling wood floors welcome you into this home. Cozy
family room opens to dining area with views of large backyard through the glass sliding doors. Kitchen has SS
appliances, granite, tile backsplash, & pantry. Upstairs features 2 master bedrooms & 2 full baths. Large back deck!
Conveniently located near 485, shopping, and restaurants. Water/Sewer, Garbage, Landscaping, 2 Parking Spaces, Exterior Pest Treatment & Exterior Maintenance Included! Pet rent is an additional $25/per pet, per month.