Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8117 Circle Tree Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8117 Circle Tree Ln

8117 Circle Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8117 Circle Tree Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in Raintree! Sparkling wood floors welcome you into this home. Cozy
family room opens to dining area with views of large backyard through the glass sliding doors. Kitchen has SS
appliances, granite, tile backsplash, & pantry. Upstairs features 2 master bedrooms & 2 full baths. Large back deck!
Conveniently located near 485, shopping, and restaurants. Water/Sewer, Garbage, Landscaping, 2 Parking Spaces, Exterior Pest Treatment & Exterior Maintenance Included! Pet rent is an additional $25/per pet, per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 Circle Tree Ln have any available units?
8117 Circle Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8117 Circle Tree Ln have?
Some of 8117 Circle Tree Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8117 Circle Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8117 Circle Tree Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 Circle Tree Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8117 Circle Tree Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8117 Circle Tree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8117 Circle Tree Ln does offer parking.
Does 8117 Circle Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8117 Circle Tree Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 Circle Tree Ln have a pool?
No, 8117 Circle Tree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8117 Circle Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 8117 Circle Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 Circle Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8117 Circle Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.
