8117 Circle Tree Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Beautifully updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in Raintree! Sparkling wood floors welcome you into this home. Cozy

family room opens to dining area with views of large backyard through the glass sliding doors. Kitchen has SS

appliances, granite, tile backsplash, & pantry. Upstairs features 2 master bedrooms & 2 full baths. Large back deck!

Conveniently located near 485, shopping, and restaurants. Water/Sewer, Garbage, Landscaping, 2 Parking Spaces, Exterior Pest Treatment & Exterior Maintenance Included! Pet rent is an additional $25/per pet, per month.